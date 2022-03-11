Reimagine Learning to Bridge Performance Gaps, According to McLean & Company

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals globally, has released a new research blueprint called "Reimagine Learning" to help organizations incorporate learning and development with the new shift in workplace requirements. This timely research blueprint will allow HR leaders to recalibrate the learning and development strategy to address organizational priorities, changing work environments, and the new development needs for today's workforce.

The workplace, the workforce, and work itself are all changing rapidly. Learning and development (L&D) must refine and evolve its approach by focusing on getting the right content to the right people at the right time through the right channels. Hybrid work became a standard during the pandemic, and it is here to stay post-pandemic. A modern approach to learning is critical to meet current and future learning needs.

Many organizations' L&D functions spend the bulk of their time designing and delivering formal, traditional learning interventions and programs such as virtual or in-person training classes and self-paced eLearning courses. This formal and often static approach detaches learning from the work itself and does not align with immediate business goals and priorities.

McLean & Company's HR Stakeholder Management Survey (2017-2021) indicates that L&D ranks fifth in importance among 11 HR priorities, yet organizational leaders are unsatisfied with the performance of their L&D function. This disconnect is endangering L&D's role in driving organizational performance.

McLean & Company's framework, found in the newly released blueprint, models the process of how to provide more targeted solutions by reimagining learning content, methods, and delivery channels. This blueprint is intended for HR leaders to identify learning needs, methods, and delivery to transform the learning approach. This type of approach will allow leaders to:

Revisit the L&D strategy to analyze how organizational goals and priorities have changed.





Evaluate the ability to realistically deliver learning.





Assess the work environment impact on L&D strategy.





Review data and gather feedback to identify evolving workforce needs.





Identify the audience impacted by each prioritized learning gap and create learner profiles.





Identify technical requirements for the chosen learning methods and delivery channels.

