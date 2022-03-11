Resolute Industrial Acquires Rocky Mountain Portable Cooling

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Industrial Holdings, LLC ("Resolute Industrial"), a leading independent provider of specialty HVAC and power equipment rental solutions, announced today that it has acquired Rocky Mountain Portable Cooling ("RMPC" or the "Company"). RMPC will operate under Resolute Industrial's rental division, Mobile Air & Power Rentals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RMPC was founded in 1998 by Mark Stone, now President of the Company, to provide temporary heating and cooling equipment solutions in the Denver, Colorado market. RMPC maintains a diversified fleet of climate control products, including portable spot coolers, packaged AC, chillers, heaters & power generation. Mr. Stone and his team will continue operating the business as employees of Mobile Air & Power Rentals.

"This acquisition allows our rental division to expand into the Denver market with an experienced team while adding over 500 assets to our fleet. Mark and his colleagues, along with their equipment solutions, are well-respected in the market, and we are extremely excited to welcome the RMPC team to the Mobile Air & Power Rentals family," said Mike McGraw, CEO of Resolute.

"Joining Mobile Air & Power Rentals opens an exciting door for RMPC, offering access to a wide range of resources that will support our further expansion in the Rocky Mountain region. We look forward to working with Mike and his team to grow the combined companies," added Mr. Stone.

Resolute Industrial is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP, a U.S-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power and utility services, and specialty industrial markets.

Lewis Brisbois served as the legal advisor to Resolute Industrial.

About Resolute Industrial

Resolute Industrial is a leading independent provider of specialty HVAC & Power rental solutions, compressor remanufacturing, and refrigerant storage solutions for mission-critical applications across North America. For more information, please visit https://resolute-industrial.com/.

Mobile Air & Power Rentals

Mobile Air & Power Rentals (MAPR) is the rental division of Resolute Industrial Holdings and offers equipment rentals of HVAC&R and power generation in addition to full turn-key solutions and 24/7 support. With over 38 locations strategically positioned across the United States, MAPR supports rapid delivery of temporary temperature control & and power solutions anywhere in the country. For more information, please visit https://mobileair.com/.

Rocky Mountain Portable Cooling

Based in Englewood, CO, Rocky Mountain Portable Cooling offers temporary cooling, heating, and power solutions, including 24/7 support. For more information, please visit https://www.rmpc.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defence & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

