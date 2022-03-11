Scala Data Centers Celebrates Entry of Dell Technologies in its digital ecosystem

SAO PAULO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the sustainable hyperscalable data center platform, founded by DigitalBridge, an investment holding company in digital infrastructure, announces that Dell Technologies, one of the largest IT infrastructure companies in the world, chose Scala to host its colocation environment in data centers (DCs) SP1 and SP2, located in São Paulo, Brazil.

Through Scala's platform, which features ultra-connectivity, renewable and certified energy to accommodate infrastructure expansions in long-term scenarios, and full 24x7x365 support, Dell brings to the market the ServicesSelect. The solution consists of a set of management services and support of IT infrastructure environments in as a service mode. With greater choice and savings, this type of hiring is a global trend as it facilitates the complexity of the digital transformation. According to IDC, more than 75% of edge infrastructure will be consumed as a service, as will more than half of DC infrastructure, by 2024.

ServicesSelect enables companies looking for digitization or a journey to the cloud to reach this level in a flexible, agile and simple way, both operationally and financially. Dell's new offering also supports customers to maximize their results and focus on their business goals through the quality of the DCs, the technologies selected for use and the IT responsibility transferred and assumed by the specialists from Scala and Dell itself.

Due to that, the choice of a strategic DC provider is an important step in the process of offering the managed infrastructure. "With Scala, we solve any customer concerns about the IT environment, generating more savings, due to the transformation of their budgets from CAPEX to OPEX, and greater innovation and efficiency for their business," says Christiano Lucena, Vice President of Storage Platforms and Solutions at Dell Technologies Latin America.

"We enable the infrastructure necessary for key partners like Dell to sell, through our platform, in a secure and highly scalable way," adds Cleber Braz, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Scala.

Scala Data Centers is the Sustainable Hyperscalable Data Centers platform based in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge. Developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America, Scala has a highly qualified team of more than 300 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to offer exceptional colocation services for hyperscale customers, service providers and cloud software, and large companies. We customize cutting edge solutions for each customer in the construction of state-of-the-art data centers, with high availability, high energy efficiency and very high density. All of this combined with the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

