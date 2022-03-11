Release Features All Of The Hits Plus Three New Songs

SHERYL CROW - SHERYL: MUSIC FROM THE FEATURE DOCUMENTARY RELEASED DIGITALLY AND ON 2CD MAY 6, 2022, VIA UME/BIG MACHINE RECORDS

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --On March 11, a full-length documentary film directed by Amy Scott, entitled Sheryl about the singer-songwriter's life and career, will premiere at SXSW, ahead of a spring premiere on SHOWTIME. An intimate story of song and sacrifice, Sheryl navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career while the artist battles sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift.

In conjunction, UMe/Big Machine Records will release a new album called Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary digitally and on 2CD on May 6. The release features Sheryl Crow's biggest hits, including "If It Makes You Happy," "Soak Up The Sun, "All I Wanna Do, "My Favorite Mistake, "Redemption Day," and many more, as well as deep tracks and three newly recorded songs. To preorder Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary, click HERE

"I am excited for the premiere of my documentary," said Crow. "I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life."

Sheryl Crow is a nine-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient and an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. Crow has been feted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her songs and talked about her influence, including Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R, Haim, Maren Morris, Lorde, Sasami, Best Coast, and Brandi Carlile.

Track Lists:

Digital:

Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris ) Tell Me When It's Over (feat. Chris Stapleton ) Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile , Eric Clapton , and Sting) The Worst (feat. Keith Richards ) Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr. , Chuck D, Andra Day ) Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman) Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash ) Forever Still The Same Live With Me

2CD

Disc 1:

If It Makes You Happy Leaving Las Vegas All I Wanna Do What Can I Do For You Run, Baby, Run Hard To Make A Stand Sweet Rosalyn A Change Would Do You Good Home Love Is A Good Thing Strong Enough Can't Cry Anymore Everyday Is A Winding Road Redemption Day The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan ) I Shall Believe Real Gone (Live)

Disc 2:

My Favorite Mistake Riverwide Crash And Burn Steve McQueen Soak Up The Sun Out Of Our Heads Detours Be Myself Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris ) Tell Me When It's Over (feat. Chris Stapleton ) Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile , Eric Clapton , and Sting) The Worst (feat. Keith Richards ) Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr. , Chuck D, Andra Day ) Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman) Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash ) Forever Still The Same Live With Me

