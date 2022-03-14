The Fortia Group Launches the World's First-ever Investment Syndicate Solely for eCommerce Aggregators

Industry juggernauts join premier team of eCommerce experts

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortia Group ("Fortia"), a global M&A firm for eCommerce exits, announced the creation of the world's first and only investment syndicate focused on eCommerce aggregators. The syndicate will partner with several key industry veterans on this first-of-its kind business endeavor.

The investment syndicate will seek out equity stakes in eCommerce aggregators, relying on the unmatched industry expertise of an investment committee that includes:

Thomas Copeman of Nomadic Capital Management, a first-round investor in Thrasio.

Richard Jalichandra, founder of the first-ever Amazon aggregator, 101 Commerce, who brings extensive M&A, debt and equity financing experience.

Anthony Johnson , former CTO of Thrasio and recent co-founder of Swiftline, a firm that provides SaaS tools to eCommerce entrepreneurs.

John Li , entrepreneur who sold his Amazon brand for $17.5 million before launching a fast-growing incubator of Amazon brands, Spartan Brands.

Gerald Schoenbucher , founded Real.de, an online marketplace dubbed the Amazon of Germany . Real.de was acquired by Kaufland.de, owned by Europe's largest retail company, Schwarz Gruppe .

These commanding forces in investing join Fortia's experienced co-founders, CEO Emmett Kilduff, COO David Hyland and Director of eCommerce Paul Hanley, in launching their inaugural deal this week: an Amazon aggregator focused on the beauty category called Founded Brands.

"Despite the column inches given and ink split the Amazon aggregator space is still relatively nascent, with specific structuring requirements, financing watch-outs and benefits," said Founded Brands Co-CEO, Thomas Salmon. "As one of the few experts in the space, The Fortia Group knows all of these and has launched an investment syndicate with key industry players from the seed investors in the largest aggregator to successfully exited eCommerce founders."

In 2021 eCommerce aggregators raised $12.5 billion, creating at least 10 unicorns as well as a significant number of companies worth more than $100 million.

"The market around eCommerce aggregators has grown quite significantly in just a few years," said Copeman. "As the category continues to evolve and expand, niche aggregators will present an area of unique opportunity within the overall sector. Ultimately, it is foreseeable that the consolidators will become consolidated, leading these investments to crystalize."

Fortia understands aggregators, as it had seriously contemplated forming its own aggregator before deciding to become an investment bank focused on eCommerce.

"By working with all the aggregators on their acquisitions of brands, we have built strong relationships in the aggregator community," said Kilduff. "This facilitates a unique access to deal flow and provides substantial insight and experience into what's required for relevant diligence in the space."

The Fortia Group remains committed to delivering the best and most lucrative exits to its eCommerce clients. In addition to a transparent exit process, Fortia has actioned a "Chinese Wall" that will keep the investment syndicate's dealings completely separated from its corporate finance arm.

Looking to grow the syndicate, Fortia is screening investors who wish to join. Investors include eCommerce entrepreneurs who have sold businesses, people who work in the aggregator space or larger aggregators. For more information, contact Fortia CEO, Emmett Kilduff here .

ABOUT THE FORTIA GROUP

The vision of The Fortia Group is to become the leading investment bank for eCommerce. This vision is executed through three core offerings: advising brands on their exits, providing investment banking services for aggregators, and an investment syndicate exclusively focused on aggregators of eCommerce brands.

First and foremost, Fortia brings decades of M&A, corporate finance, and eCommerce expertise to advise eCommerce entrepreneurs on their exits. To date, Fortia has managed multiple seven-and-eight figure exits. With additional mandates for brands in categories such as baby, beauty, home, outdoor and supplements, Fortia is on track to advise on >30 exits in 2022.

Secondly, The Fortia Group has secured the ability to team up with a world-leading investment bank to advise aggregators on their corporate finance needs. Lastly, the newly launched investment syndicate, detailed above.

To learn more visit, https://thefortiagroup.com/ .

