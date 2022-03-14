The Fortia Group Locks in Multiple Mandates for Q1, 2022; Introduces Aggregator Corporate Financing Arm Appoints key industry veteran to team and launches microsite for eCommerce sellers

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortia Group ("Fortia"), a global M&A firm focusing exclusively on eCommerce exits, announced today that it has secured several new mandates for exits in the eCommerce space. In addition, Fortia is expanding its services to include aggregator corporate financing, naming another key industry veteran to its advisory panel, and launching a "Learning Hub" on its website to resource eCommerce sellers exploring an exit.

It's been a lucrative 2021 for eCommerce aggregators, raising $12.5 billion, creating at least 10 unicorns and a significant number of companies worth more than $100 million. These companies have started deploying much of that newly raised capital, positioning the next generation of eCommerce entrepreneurs for well-earned exits if they find the right buyers.

"I received quite a few private offers prior to working with Fortia but felt that I would have been selling the business short if I hadn't worked with professionals in the space," said Andy Lam, founder of Upward Baby, who is currently working with the firm on his exit. "Being as this is my first exit, having the right team by my side every step of the way was a critical factor for me, and Fortia has done that and more."

Fortia, with decades of M&A and eCommerce experience, works with eCommerce entrepreneurs to secure the best and most lucrative deals possible.

"We selected The Fortia Group to advise us on our eCommerce exit for three reasons," said Jani Viheruori, CEO Avanto Lifestyle, "their depth of M&A experience, their professional and granular approach to the exit process, and their relationships with all the relevant buyers."

The Fortia Group continues to grow, is on target to complete >30 exits by the end of 2022 and aims to become the premier investment bank for eCommerce.

As part of its best-in-class M&A process for eCommerce, Fortia has secured the ability to team up with a leading global investment bank to advise aggregators on corporate finance matters e.g., financing.

Fortia Co-founder and CEO Emmett Kilduff, a former investment banker with Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, will lead that initiative. Aggregators can contact him directly for more information.

To accommodate Fortia's explosive growth, the firm recently welcomed industry veteran Richard Jalichandra as an eCommerce and M&A Advisor. Jalichandra brings extensive eCommerce experience: he founded 101 Commerce, the first institutionally backed Amazon aggregator, and he has been involved in over $5 billion of financings for aggregators in the past 18 months. A long-time tech executive, he has also led 43 M&A transactions worth nearly $2 billion and raised over $300 million in debt and equity financing.

"In a very young industry, The Fortia Group has already earned a reputation for its deep expertise and ever-expanding list of lucrative exits," commented Jalichandra. "I'm excited to contribute to a team committed to delivering thoughtful, world-class advice to its clients."

Fortia also rolled out its "Learning Hub" on its newly redesigned website to serve as a resource center for sellers who are exploring exits. Resources include webinars, articles, buyer-and-seller tips, and a complete 90-page Exit Guide for Amazon FBAs, which is free to download .

ABOUT THE FORTIA GROUP

The vision of The Fortia Group is to become the leading investment bank for eCommerce. This vision is executed through three core offerings: advising on eCommerce exits, corporate financing for aggregators, and an investment syndicate exclusively focused on aggregators of eCommerce brands.

First and foremost, Fortia brings decades of M&A, corporate finance, and eCommerce expertise to advising eCommerce entrepreneurs on their exits. To date, Fortia has managed multiple seven-and-eight figure exits. With additional mandates for brands in categories such as baby, beauty, home, outdoor and supplements, Fortia is on track to advise on >30 exits in 2022.

Secondly, the newly launched investment syndicate exclusively focused on aggregators of eCommerce brands. Lastly, the ability to team up with a world-leading investment bank to advise aggregators on their corporate finance needs, as detailed above.

To learn more visit, https://thefortiagroup.com/ .

