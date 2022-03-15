NYSPSP WELCOMES NEW AFFILIATED AGENCY HELEN KELLER SERVICES FOR THE BLIND

Storied rehabilitation agency joins largest network of employment resources for New Yorkers who are blind.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Preferred Source Program for New Yorkers Who Are Blind (NYSPSP) is proud to add Helen Keller Services for the Blind (HKSB) to its network of nonprofit affiliated agencies. NYSPSP's 11 affiliated agencies are located across New York State and are part of a network dedicated to New Yorkers who are blind by creating employment opportunities and providing important resource services. Headquartered in Hempstead, New York, HKSB is one of the oldest, continuously operated not-for-profit rehabilitation agencies in the country.

"We are excited to have Helen Keller Services for the Blind join the NYSPSP network. Today, nearly two out of three working-age New Yorkers who are blind are not employed. Together we can expand our efforts to enhance the employment opportunities for New Yorkers who are blind," said NYSPSP Executive Director Christopher T. Burke.

Through its network of affiliated agencies, NYSPSP creates employment opportunities for New Yorkers who are blind by providing quality products and professional services to New York State and local governments. Last year, 400 New Yorkers who are blind were employed through the program. NYSPSP is managed by National Industries for the Blind (NIB), the nation's largest employment resource for people who are blind. In joining NYSPSP, HKSB also became an NIB associated nonprofit agency.

For HKSB, the new partnership represents a joint commitment to create and sustain employment opportunities for people who are blind or have low vision.

"We are delighted to be provided this opportunity to partner with NYSPSP and NIB. This collaboration will continue to advance new and creative employment avenues for New Yorkers who are blind or have low vision," said CEO of Helen Keller Services Susan Ruzenski, Ed. D.

HKSB is one of the two divisions of Helen Keller Services – the organization also operates a center for youth and adults who are DeafBlind. HKSB provides resources for people who are blind, visually impaired, or have developmental disabilities, giving them tools to achieve their goals during every phase of life, including training in orientation and mobility, assistive technology and daily living skills; low vision eye care; and employment placement services.

HKSB offers a wide variety of services for people who are blind or visually impaired including programs designed specifically for children and senior citizens.

"We appreciate HKSB's commitment to advancing the employment mission for people who are blind and look forward to the great work we will do together as a community," said Burke.

About New York Preferred Source Program for New Yorkers Who Are Blind

The New York State Preferred Source Program for New Yorkers Who Are Blind (NYSPSP) is a state-mandated initiative under Section 162 of the Finance Law which creates and sustains employment opportunities for New Yorkers who are legally blind by directing state and local government agencies to purchase pre-approved products and services on the Office of General Services (OGS) Preferred Source List. All these offerings are produced by affiliated nonprofit agencies in New York that employ people who are blind or visually impaired. They are:

Alphapointe – Queens

Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired – Rochester

Association for Vision Rehabilitation & Employment – Binghamton

Aurora – Syracuse

Central Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired – Utica & Syracuse

Helen Keller Services for the Blind - Hempstead

My Blind Spot – New York City & Long Island

Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany – Albany

Southern Tier Association for the Visually Impaired – Elmira

VIA (formerly Olmsted Center for Sight) – Buffalo

VISIONS – Manhattan & Rockland County

About Helen Keller Services for the Blind

Helen Keller Services' (HKS) mission enables individuals who are blind, have low vision, are DeafBlind or have combined hearing and vision loss to live, work and thrive in their community of choice. HKS offers services and programs through two divisions: Helen Keller National Center for DeafBlind Youths and Adults and Helen Keller Services for the Blind. For more information, please visit www.helenkeller.org.

About National Industries for the Blind

Since 1938, National Industries for the Blind (NIB) has focused on enhancing the opportunities for economic and personal independence of people who are blind, primarily through creating, sustaining, and improving employment. NIB and its network of associated nonprofit agencies are the nation's largest employer of people who are blind through the manufacture and provision of SKILCRAFT® and other products and services of the AbilityOne® Program. For more information about NIB, visit https://www.nib.org/.

