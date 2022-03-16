Comcast Business Recognized with Best Internet Service Provider Award For 11th Consecutive Year by New Hampshire Business Review

Company Awarded for Delivering Forward-Thinking Services to the New Hampshire Business Community

MANCHESTER, N.H. , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced it has been selected as the number one internet service provider by New Hampshire Business Review readers for the 11th year in the row. The award is part of the publication's Best of Business (BOB) Awards program. Comcast Business was recognized for its unique and forward-thinking service offerings designed to meet the evolving needs of today's businesses.

The annual New Hampshire Business Review BOB awards identify, recognize and honor the top companies across the state. This year, thousands of readers cast their votes using anonymous online surveys to assess satisfaction. The publication unveiled the winners spanning more than 90 different categories during their annual celebration on Thursday, March 10 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.

"This Best of Business recognition would not be possible without our amazing customers and the local business community, who continue to support us year after year. We are so appreciative of their ongoing enthusiasm for our products and services," said Barry Bader, vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast's Greater Boston region, which includes New Hampshire. "Comcast Business aims to help our customers prepare for what's next and remain competitive and innovative, and this award is further validation that we are achieving that goal."

New Hampshire Business Review is the state's only business newspaper, reaching more than 50,000 subscribers every other week. It is part of McLean Communications of Manchester, a publishing company that also includes New Hampshire Magazine, ParentingNH and New Hampshire Home Magazine. To view a full list of the 2022 winning businesses, visit www.bobawardsnh.com.

