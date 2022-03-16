Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home

M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) plans to announce its first quarter 2022 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (866) 342-8591.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9713. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID # MTBQ122. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, April 27, 2022 by calling (800) 723-0389, or (402) 220-2647 for international participants.  No conference ID or passcode is required.  The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., April 20, 2022 on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T 

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:  
Brian Klock  
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:  
Maya Dillon 
(646) 735-1958

M&T Bank Corporation
M&T Bank Corporation(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301504298.html

SOURCE M&T Bank

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.