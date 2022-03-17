BlackBerry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 31, 2022

WATERLOO, ON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (855) 761-5600 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on March 31, 2022, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 and entering Conference ID #1566649. It will also be available at the link above.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for Fiscal Year 2023.



Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Quarter start Mar 1, 2022 Jun 1, 2022 Sep 1, 2022 Dec 1, 2022 Quarter end May 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Feb 28, 2023 Planned Earnings Date Jun 23, 2022* Sep 27, 2022* Dec 20, 2022* Mar 30, 2023*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

