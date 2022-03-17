Moveworks expands across Europe to support flexible work with AI

As European companies compete to deliver the best employee experience, Moveworks brings its AI platform to the UK, France, and Germany.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moveworks, the AI platform that automates support at work, today announced its expansion across Europe, with plans to open new offices in the UK, France, and Germany. The company will hire aggressively to meet demand in Europe, following a year of rapid growth in North America that included a $200 million Series C round.

"Employee experience has become the number one priority for businesses in Europe, since remote work allows employees to explore job opportunities anywhere on Earth," said Moveworks CEO Bhavin Shah. "Now, they can simply log out of one company and log in to another, which means they'll no longer tolerate slow, old-school enterprise tech. We're excited to help thousands of European companies speed up the workplace — with AI that provides support, communications, and insights in real time."

Remote and hybrid teams rely on Moveworks to stay productive from anywhere. Whether they need IT support, HR service, policy information, or a map of the office, employees describe their requests to the Moveworks bot, via enterprise messaging tools and web portals. The platform uses deep natural language understanding (NLU) to interpret each request, then analyzes every resource available at the company to deliver the most relevant solution in seconds.

Critically, Moveworks offers multilingual support in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, making instant help available throughout Western Europe. At a time when 89% of UK organizations provide the option of flexible work, AI platforms are a necessity to fulfill that promise — wherever their employees live and whatever language they speak.

"Our employees expect a seamless experience, which is why we're thrilled to be on this journey with Moveworks," said Gareth Byrne-Perkins, Director of Technology, Security & Services at Premier Foods. "We look forward to giving our colleagues immediate support in Microsoft Teams, where they already spend their digital day, just by asking the Moveworks bot. This is the heart of our Productivity & Collaboration strategy: transforming the Teams experience with AI."

Moveworks' hiring efforts in Europe are focused on go-to-market talent, including account executives and sales development representatives. The company recently added two renowned executives — Chief Revenue Officer Marcello Gallo and Vice President of EMEA Marc Zakher — who enable each rep to "earn their PhD in enterprise sales" by mastering a proven customer engagement model. Already, the Moveworks team in Europe works with industry-leading customers in transportation, agriculture, technology, pharmaceuticals, and financial services.

Named the #1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area, Moveworks is bringing its people-first culture across the Atlantic. Interested in joining a hyper-growth AI company? Visit moveworks.com for more information, or apply directly at moveworks.com/careers.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is revolutionizing how companies support their employees — with the first AI platform that makes getting help at work effortless. The modern workday is full of disruptions, from IT issues to HR updates to policy changes. Moveworks understands exactly what employees need and provides the right solution in seconds, using conversational AI built for the enterprise. Our platform allows customers like DocuSign, Broadcom, and Western Digital to move forward on what matters.

