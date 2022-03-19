RIVIAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Rivian Automotive, Inc.- RIVN

NEW ORLEANS, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 6, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NasdaqGS: RIVN), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares pursuant or traceable to its November 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Rivian as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-rivn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 6, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Rivian and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that the Company's R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV products were underpriced to such a degree that the Company would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO, which could tarnish its reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and potentially jeopardize sales for the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders as well as future preorders. As a result, the price of the Company's shares was artificially and materially inflated at the time of the Offering.

The case is Crews, Jr. v. Rivian Automotive Inc., et al., No. 22-cv- 1524.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

