Dana Named 'Overdrive' Award Winner by General Motors, Honored as Top Supplier for Fifth Consecutive Year

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announced today that it has been recognized by General Motors as an Overdrive Award winner as part of GM's 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards, marking the fifth consecutive year Dana has been honored as a top supplier by GM. Dana was one of 31 companies from 12 countries to earn an Overdrive Award for 2021.

First presented in 2012, the Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's key priorities. These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence, and safety.

"Dana is honored to once again be named a top supplier to General Motors with the prestigious Overdrive Award as we continue to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative driveline, sealing, and thermal-management solutions for both internal-combustion and electrified vehicles," said James Kamsickas, chairman and CEO of Dana Incorporated. "We are proud of our more than 116-year relationship with GM and look forward to continuing to collaborate with them as they drive toward a more sustainable and electrified future."

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 associates in 32 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

