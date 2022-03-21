DIVERSE CUISINE OFFERED AT NEW "THE MARKET AT THE MOUNTAIN"

Inn of the Mountain Gods' New Food Court Opening This Summer

MESCALERO, N.M., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino welcomes a diverse new collection of eateries called The Market at the Mountain, set to open this summer. This new food court with a multitude of dining options to satisfy every palate will replace the Gathering of Nations Buffet that previously occupied the resort's space. Among the new restaurants are New Mexico's first Wahlburgers and Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grill franchises.

The Market at the Mountain will feature several fast-casual dining options including New Mexico's first Wahlburgers and Samurai Sam's. (PRNewswire)

Within The Market at the Mountain are several delectable, fast-casual options including Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grill, Sbarro, Warshield Tacos and Wahlburgers, each with their own distinctive menu offerings. The Market at the Mountain will also feature Carrizo Canyon Coffee House, Scout's Corner Bar and the Chipper and Bandit Arcade.

"We are so excited for this new addition," says Frizzell J. Frizzell Jr., Chief Operating Officer of Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino. "This is a reflection of how the Mescalero Apache Tribe is continually finding ways to invest in the experience we provide to our guests. Thank you to the Tribal Administration and Management Board for allowing us to build this one-of-a-kind experience."

New Mexico's first Wahlburgers is an exciting addition to the Inn of the Mountain Gods' exceptional dining establishments. The restaurant chain, founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, is known for its unique menu items inspired by the Wahlberg family kitchen.

The menu will offer the brand's most popular items including the brothers' favorite burgers, Jenn's Chicken Sandwich, fresh entree salads, and house made chili.

An ideal spot for guests seeking fresh, healthy dishes is Samurai Sam's . The affordable, Japanese-inspired cuisine is filled with nourishing, wok-stirred vegetables and marinated, grilled proteins. Customers of the Arizona-based franchise crave Sam's Teriyaki Sauce and clamor for their yakisoba bowls and grilled egg rolls.

Treat customers to the best-tasting XL NY pizza in The Market at the Mountain's new Sbarro. The brand's original recipes make all the difference. New York-style pizzas are made with hand-stretched dough and hand-shredded 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese, ensuring the best quality. Fresh, hand-cut toppings and proprietary San Marzano-style tomato sauce give it the authentic Sbarro taste. With over 65 years of commitment to authentic, fresh Italian fare and treating guests like family, Sbarro offers something for everyone.

After fueling up at The Market's restaurants, adults can head for the new Scouts Corner Bar while kids can work off some energy at the new Chipper and Bandit Arcade mere steps away.

Designed by I-5 Design Build, a renowned design and construction company known for high-impact gaming and entertainment properties, the team worked closely with the Tribe to maintain the native spirit of the property and design a space that compliments the existing architecture.

"The design intent for the space draws inspiration from the property's distinct location within the mountains along with the beautiful architecture established within the Inn," said Joe Jordan, account representative from I-5 Design Build. "The new Market includes approximately 150 seats and features seven new venues which offer a wide selection of exceptional amenities, including four venues which have been designed and branded based on inspiration from the Mescalero Apache Tribe."

For more information on Inn of the Mountain Gods visit InnoftheMountainGods.com.

About Inn of the Mountain Gods

Inn of the Mountain Gods is New Mexico's premier resort-casino and the only AAA four diamond rated resort in southern New Mexico. Situated high in the picturesque mountains of Mescalero, New Mexico, just 15 minutes outside of Ruidoso, the Inn is set in the cool, tall pines of the Sacramento Mountains where visitors enjoy clean, crisp air, breathtaking scenery, exciting entertainment and the best casino action in the Southwest. From the welcoming design of its 273 luxury rooms and suites, numerous dining options, luxury spa and 45,000 square feet of action-packed gaming, Inn of the Mountain Gods has it all. Add to that a championship golf course named one of the top courses in the country by Golf Digest and Golf Week Magazine, New Mexico's first William Hill powered sportsbook and the country's southernmost continually operating ski area, Ski Apache, offering the best warm-weather powder skiing in the world with 55 runs served by 11 lifts and New Mexico's only eight-passenger Gondola, the Inn offers guests something for every season.

