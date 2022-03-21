Ericsson Responsible Business meeting ahead of the AGM

STOCKHOLM, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following today's press release where the Ericsson Board of Directors made statement in advance of the Annual General Meeting, we invite shareholders and others to join us for an update on our enhanced ethics and compliance program and a summary of recent events.

Attending from the company will be Ronnie Leten, Chair of the Board of Directors, Börje Ekholm, Chief Executive Officer, Carl Mellander, Chief Financial Officer, Scott Dresser, Chief Legal Officer, and Laurie Waddy, Chief Compliance Officer.

The call is primarily arranged for the benefit of shareholders, ahead of the Annual General Meeting. Non shareholders can listen to the call on-line but will not be invited to submit questions.

Date: 22 March 2022

Time: Starting at 4:15 PM (London), 5:15 PM (Stockholm), 12:15 PM (New York), 9:15 AM (San Francisco)

Duration: Approximately 75 minutes, including time for Q&A

View the on-line presentation: Join the webcast here

Q&A: Shareholders who wish to ask questions will receive dial-in information upon registration by email.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations, +46705752906

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3528701/1551184.pdf Ericsson Responsible Business meeting ahead of the AGM

View original content:

SOURCE Ericsson