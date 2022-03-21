FOOT LOCKER, INC. APPOINTS SAMANTHA LOMOW AS PRESIDENT, GLOBAL BRANDS

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced the appointment of Samantha Lomow as President, Global Brands, effective March 18, 2022. Lomow joins Foot Locker, Inc. from Hasbro, Inc., where she served as President, Branded Entertainment, bringing over 25 years of global brand innovation, strategy, and business transformation experience across consumer products, entertainment, and licensing.

Lomow will report directly to Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and will oversee Foot Locker, Inc.'s global brand portfolio and operating divisions across North America, EMEA, and APAC. She will work closely as part of the executive team to advance Foot Locker, Inc.'s long-term strategies to position the Company for continued innovation, growth, and profitability.

"We are pleased to welcome Samantha as Foot Locker, Inc.'s first President, Global Brands," said Frank Bracken. "Samantha has a track record of successfully driving insight-led business strategy, operational excellence, and transformational priorities and initiatives to deliver sustainable growth. As we look towards the future and our purpose to inspire and empower youth culture, Samantha's fresh perspective and experience will further accelerate our consumer-led strategies and the development of our omni-channel value proposition. She's a tremendous addition to our dynamic and diverse leadership team – with keen insight and a growth mindset that complements our already high-performing operation."

Lomow said, "I am thrilled to join the Foot Locker team to lead their robust global retail portfolio. I look forward to working closely with Frank and the rest of the leadership team to help shape the Company's future in its next stage of growth. Together, we are committed to leading a bold agenda across our Company's brand portfolio with innovative products and immersive experiences for consumers."

Lomow brings over 25 years of leadership experience, most recently serving as President, Branded Entertainment at Hasbro, Inc., and previously serving as President Entertainment Brands and Senior Vice President, Hasbro Brands. Lomow sits on the Board of Managers of Claire's Holdings LLC, serving as Chair of the Nomination, Governance and ESG Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee. Lomow holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Toronto and holds certificates in Financial Management from Cornell, Foundations in FinTech from NYU Stern, and Sustainable Capitalism and ESG from Berkeley Law.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,900 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

Investor Contact:

Robert Higginbotham

Vice President, Investor Relations

Foot Locker, Inc.

robert.higginbotham@footlocker.com

(212) 720-4600

Media Contact:

Cara Tocci

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Foot Locker, Inc.

cara.tocci@footlocker.com

(914) 582-0304







