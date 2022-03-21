Zero reported GaN-related field failures sets unprecedented industry benchmark

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits has announced a breakthrough 40M units shipped – with zero reported GaN-related field failures. Since 2018, Navitas has enabled the high-performance mobile GaN fast and ultra-fast charger market, with 8 out of the 10 top mobile customers in production, including Samsung, Dell, Xiaomi, Lenovo and LG, and with 10 out of 10 in development. Higher-power markets including consumer, data center, solar and EV revenues are on track to generate revenues starting in 2022, through to 2025.

Navitas, GaN Industry Leader, Accelerates with Over 40M Units Shipped

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon chips. Navitas' proprietary GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) and GaN drive plus autonomous control, sensing and protection. The result is easy-to-use, high-speed, high-performance 'digital-in, power-out' building blocks that deliver up to 3x faster charging in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with earlier silicon solutions.

Navitas' third generation of GaNFast power ICs – the CES Award-winning autonomous GaNSense™ technology – was introduced in Q3 2021, with production at Xiaomi, Lenovo and Motorola. High-power GaN IC sampling to data center, solar and EV customers began in December '2021, and the fourth generation is on track to start sampling in Q2 2022. With each generation creating higher efficiency, frequency, density and integration, with even lower costs, and over 145 patents granted or pending, Navitas is focused on extending its multi-year lead in this high-growth market.

"Yields are high, quality is excellent, and …and while lead time for silicon is stretched out to a year or more, Navitas lead times are short and capacity is expanding rapidly," said Dan Kinzer, Navitas co-founder and COO / CTO. "It's a tribute to all the Navitas team that we have high-performance ICs in such demand - and are delivering in high-volume. Our recent announcement of a 20-year warranty is a clear testament to our confidence in this revolutionary technology."

With unique, dedicated design centers for mobile fast chargers, data center and EV, plus fundamental endorsements from leading-edge customers like Enphase (solar), Brusa (EV) and Compuware (data center), Navitas is front and center in the next-generation semiconductor revolution, expected to result in sizeable GaN power IC opportunities in a global power semiconductor market that Navitas estimates will grow to $13.1 billion by 2026.

"As we expand from our leadership position in mobile fast chargers to the higher-power industrial markets, we can leverage our production and field quality track record to meet the demands of these high-reliability applications," said Gene Sheridan, co-founder and CEO. "As the world transitions from fossil fuels to an electricity-based society, we have an opportunity to enable dramatic improvements in the reliability of these energy-efficient electrical systems, while also accelerating CO 2 reduction. As we describe in our sustainability report, each GaN IC saves 4 kg of CO 2 , so the faster customers can adopt GaN, the better it will be for our environment. GaN could save up to 2.6 Gtons CO 2 per year by 2050."

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 40 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

