Ray Greer Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe as Technology Operating Partner

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the technology and healthcare industries, announced today that Ray Greer will join the Firm as an Operating Partner in its Technology Group. Mr. Greer is an accomplished executive with over 35 years of experience leading companies in the supply chain, transportation, and logistics markets.

In his most recent role, Mr. Greer served as the CEO of Omnitracs, a global pioneer of intelligent AI enabled in-cab IOT technology solutions to fleets of all sizes. At Omnitracs, Mr. Greer was responsible for growing the user base to over one million active daily users. He also led Omnitracs through a cloud platform modernization that accelerated product innovation encompassing mobility, video safety, and automated workflows. He served as the President of BNSF Logistics prior to becoming the CEO of Omnitracs, and at BNSF he led the global expansion of multi-modal solutions that resulted in eight times revenue growth over a seven-year span. Mr. Greer previously served as the CEO of Greatwide Logistics Services, the President & CEO of Newgistics, President of Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, and held various senior leadership positions at FedEx Express.

Ryan Harper, General Partner, and Kevin Gordon, Vice President, of WCAS said: "We are thrilled to welcome Ray to the WCAS Team. Ray is a proven leader with decades of experience scaling businesses in the supply chain sector. Supply chains are now a board level topic and companies are increasing their utilization of supply chain software to manage their operations. Ray's expertise is a perfect fit with WCAS's ongoing supply chain software focus and will enable us to continue our track record of investing in market leading supply chain platforms."

Mr. Greer said, "I am very excited to work with Ryan and the rest of WCAS's accomplished team. There is a lot of transformative change and complexity in the supply chain market currently, which requires a nuanced understanding of the landscape. I look forward to bringing my industry experience to the WCAS platform to explore new investment opportunities."

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $30 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

