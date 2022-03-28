NEW VERTICAL PLANTER, SAGANO, TRANSFORMS A TWO-FT. SPACE INTO A 16-FT. GARDEN

Launched just in time for spring planting season, the innovative planter helps anyone grow the garden of their dreams

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's officially spring planting season, and regardless of yard size, anyone can grow the garden of their dreams. Debuting just in time is Sagano , a vertical gardening system that allows plant lovers to take a 16-ft. garden and transform it into a two-ft. outdoor or indoor space.

Sagano, which launched in early 2022, was created to give plant lovers limited by their small spaces the opportunity to flex their green thumbs in an easy and practical way.

"As a 'plant lady' and renter, I was tired of having to abandon every garden I planted when I moved," said Sagano's Chief Marketing Officer Thea Neal. She details more in this video . "With Sagano, it's easy to build an incredible garden with just two feet of space!"

Inspired by the beautiful Sagano Forest in Kyoto, Japan, where the trees stretch up seemingly endlessly to the sky, the Sagano vertical planter stands tall to make any outdoor (or indoor) space look beautiful.

The Sagano vertical garden includes five planters, arrives in one box and takes less than five minutes to assemble — requiring no tools! Sagano's removable planters utilize a patent-pending attachment that makes potting and transporting plants a total breeze. The system also features smooth-rolling wheels, making it easy to shift an entire garden into the sun or out of the rain with ease.

Sagano was founded by a group of millennial garden enthusiasts and guided by consumer investor, David Wolfe, CEO of New Economy Brands and former CEO and co-founder of Leesa Sleep. The founding team consists of both women and immigrants.

The Sagano vertical garden, which has already received rave reviews from plant influencer partners @mossandfernnyc and @mariahgrows , is available at saganogarden.com and comes in a choice of three colors: modern snow white, traditional forest green and earthy terra cotta. The system also comes with plant stakes to support the heaviest plants and veggies.

The Sagano vertical garden retails for $249.99 MSRP but is currently available for 20 percent off for spring! Sagano vertical gardens are also available for wholesale distribution.

