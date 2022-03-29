GRAB HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grab Holdings Limited - GRAB, GRABW

GRAB HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grab Holdings Limited - GRAB, GRABW

NEW ORLEANS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 16, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Grab Holdings Limited (NasdaqGS: GRAB, GRABW), if they purchased the Company's securities between November 12, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Grab investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-grab/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Grab and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 3, 2022, the Company announced its 4Q2021 results, disclosing "a 44% decline YoY" in revenue and a $1.1 billion loss for the quarter due to "invest[ing] heavily" in driver incentives and that it would take one or two quarters "to get that equilibrium between drivers and riders, between supply and demand."

On this news, shares of Grab fell $2.04, or 37.3%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Peccarino v. Grab Holdings Limited, et al., No. 22-cv-2189.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ClaimsFiler