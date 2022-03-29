Infor Helps Triballat Noyal Overhaul its Computer Systems

Agri-food group deploys Infor M3 at the heart of its IT infrastructure to help optimize management of its activities and support its international development

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that the family-owned Triballat Noyal group, leader in organic ultra-fresh products and pioneer of soy in France, has deployed Infor M3. The adoption of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution is part of a large-scale project to overhaul its information systems and its teams.

The Triballat Noyal family group was founded in 1951, following the takeover of a small dairy company in Noyal sur Vilaine, near Rennes. Strongly rooted in pillar values for three generations, the company has been committed to organic, sustainable and local farming methods since the 1970s, and is a pioneer in the ethical and sustainable food industry.

Today, the group has more than 1,300 employees spread across 17 sites in France and achieved a turnover of €335 million in 2020. Among the group's flagship brands are Sojasun, Vrai, Petit Billy, Merzer and Terres et Céréales.

Due to the development of its activities in France and neighbouring Spain, Italy, Germany and England, the group questioned a large part of its business processes and decided to rationalize its activities using an IT solution capable of improving the steering of operations and the management of the production facilities, shortening the time required to close its accounts and supporting its international development.

"Our growth ambitions have prompted an in-depth review of our organization's transformation, both in terms of tools and human capital," says Pierre Galeron, Triballat Noyal's information systems director. "Until recently, our operations were managed using an ERP system that was certainly efficient, but which, after 25 years of specific developments, had reached its limits. We chose to replace it with Infor M3, a modern solution designed for the requirements of the food industry and capable of supporting our future developments."

The project to overhaul the ERP system was handled by Infor and its partner LTTD Consulting, whose teams supported the 30+ employees of Triballat Noyal's IT department. There were multiple challenges in terms of infrastructure as well as security, support, functionalities, business applications and data management. The requirements and specificities of the activities of the various business units and markets addressed by the Triballat Noyal group (desserts and sweet pleasures, beverages and cooking, catering, consumer cheeses and traditional cheeses) have all been taken into account in the project.

"The choice of Infor M3 was made on the basis of dedicated food industry functionalities, of course, as the solution is very well referenced in the agri-food sector. In addition, the solution's ability to interface with our third-party solutions and to meet our requirements in terms of financial management, sales administration, logistics (transport and warehouse management) and production finally convinced us unequivocally," Galeron said.

The project benefited from the support of all of Infor's teams in France and up to the highest levels of management internationally, as well as its integrator partner LTTD Consulting. "We accompanied Triballat Noyal to guarantee a total understanding of the stakes involved in the transformation project for each employee, while affirming at each step our continuous support and commitment to the success of the project," comments Thierry Bigot, LTTD Consulting's sales director.

From Infor's side, satisfaction is high around this customer relationship, which commenced in June 2018 and, despite difficult conditions during the pandemic, was able to complete the project on time. "We are very happy to be associated with a brand that is known and respected by French consumers," says Jean-Lucien Meunier, Infor general manager in France. "The project mobilized our know-how in a food industry that is constantly under pressure and whose resilience we admire, especially in times of crisis. With this type of collaboration, we are able to integrate more functionalities and innovation into our solutions to best meet our customers' requirements."

About Triballat Noyal

Triballat Noyal is a French family business established in Brittany for three generations. The group is composed of many brands, such as Sojasun, Vrai, Sojade, Terre et Céréales and Petit Billy. The products are 100% made in France with 93% of ingredients from France. Rich in strongly affirmed pillar values, Triballat Noyal claims and illustrates on a daily basis a sustained commitment to pioneering innovation, respectful of both people and the environment. The company has been recognized at the Excellence level by the ISO 26 000 CSR standard since 2017. The Breton food group is chaired by Olivier Clanchin, who represents the third generation, and Solenn Douard, who is general manager. Visit https://www.triballat-noyal.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

