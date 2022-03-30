Dada Group, Cheerwin and Liby join forces to donate anti-COVID supplies

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, together with Cheerwin Group and Liby Group, announced today a joint donation of anti-epidemic supplies to the Red Cross Society of Yangpu District, Shanghai. 400 boxes of Vewin disinfectants, 80 boxes of Vewin sterilizing sprays and other anti-epidemic supplies were shipped from other provinces to Shanghai. These will be used to disinfect the campus environment, before primary and secondary schools' class resumes in the District.

Representatives of the Red Cross Society of Yangpu District accepted the donation, and awarded the corporations with donation certificates.

As a leading enterprise of the Chinese daily chemical industry, Liby Group meets the needs of consumers for cleaning, care and health, by building a brand cluster. Cheerwin Group plays a leading role in epidemic prevention, and owns eight major brands including "Super", "Babeking" and "Vewin". Both companies' products are available on Dada Group's JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Synergizing with the platform of JDDJ, all parties can jointly ensure the supply of residents' daily necessities.

On Mar. 27 night, Shanghai announced a new round of nucleic acid testing, to be implemented in Pudong and Puxi in turn. Relevant city and district departments, as well as companies are required to ensure sufficient supplies of food and necessities along with stable prices during the lockdown dedicated to the vast testing.

As a representative in Shanghai's local online new economy landscape, Dada Group has been playing a key role in residents' daily supply. Since the city has upgraded its overall epidemic-prevention measures, Dada Group has devoted itself to better contributing to the work of anti-epidemic and daily supply.

JDDJ and "Shop Now" teamed with Walmart, CR Vanguard, Yonghui Superstores, ALDI, G-super and other merchants to coordinate the supply of non-staple food, fresh fruits and vegetables, to ensure the needs of Shanghai residents are well served.

In terms of delivery, Dada Now launched an emergency plan to recruit new riders and activate its existing delivering capacity. Meanwhile, Dada Now upgraded its contactless delivery service, by equipping the riders with disinfectant, masks and other epidemic prevention supplies to ensure their safety, as well as that of merchants and consumers.

