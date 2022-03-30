HIBBETT PROMOTES SUPPLY CHAIN AND MERCHANDISING VETERANS MIKE MCABEE AND STEPHANI SMITH

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB ), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett and City Gear stores nationwide, today announced that two industry veterans have been promoted to the Senior Vice President level. Mike McAbee has been promoted from VP, Supply Chain & Store Development to SVP, Supply Chain & Store Development and Stephani Smith has been promoted from VP/GMM of Women's to SVP, Merchandising.

"I am proud to announce the promotions of two key contributors from our supply chain and merchandising teams," said Jared Briskin, EVP, Merchandising, Hibbett. "I am confident that both Mike and Stephani's extensive enterprise knowledge and skilled leadership will enable us to continue to exceed customer expectations and provide the most relevant on trend assortment and customized shopping experience of any retailer in our category."

In his new role as SVP, Supply Chain & Store Development, Mike McAbee will focus on furthering the Hibbett | City Gear store development strategy and Supply Chain Network to enable future growth. Mike joined Hibbett in 2002 and over two decades has had success in multiple leadership roles in Planning, Inventory Management, Supply Chain and Store Development.

In her newest role as SVP, Merchandising, Stephani Smith will focus on furthering brand partnerships with oversight of Buying Operations across Men's, Women's, Kid's and City Gear businesses. Stephani joined Hibbett in 2020 as VP/GMM of Women's after 27 years with Nike in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Her previous experience includes Sales and Merchandising, along with General Management at both Nike and Converse.

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,096 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

