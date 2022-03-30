Mega Matrix Announces 2021 Financial Highlights

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Corp. (f/k/a AeroCentury Corp.) (the "Company") (NYSE American: MTMT), today announced its financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Financial Highlights:
- Net income in the fiscal year of 2021 was $14.7 million as compared to a net loss of $42.2 million in the fiscal year of 2020.
- The Company recorded $27.7 million of reorganization gains in the fiscal year of 2021.
- The Company adopted fresh start reporting adjustments on October 1, 2021, following its emergence from bankruptcy.
Yucheng Hu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said: "After the completion of our reorganization, we have been planning and implementing our Metaverse and Gamefi business. In October 2021, we incorporated our wholly owned subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp. ("MEGA"), through which we launched our GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem in December 2021. MEGA's metaverse "alSpace" received its first player registrations during the first week of January 2022, in connection with the initial test-play period for its first mini game "Mano". To better reflect our expansion into the Metaverse and GameFi business, we have also changed our name from "AeroCentury Corp." to "Mega Matrix Corp.". In connection our name change, the Company is now trading on the NYSE American under our new ticker symbol, "MTMT" . Our goal is to provide the diversification in our revenue streams and to provide potential high growth earnings to our shareholders."
Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Net income in fiscal year 2021 was $14.7 million as compared to a net loss of $42.2 million in fiscal year 2020.
Revenues and other income decreased by 62% to $6.1 million in the fiscal year of 2021 from $16.2 million in the fiscal year of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in operating lease revenues as a result of reduced rent income from the sale of aircraft during the fourth quarter of 2020 and the whole year of 2021.
In the fiscal year of 2021, we had total operating expenses of $19.2 million as compared to $62.0 million in fiscal year of 2020, primarily comprised of interest expense, professional fees and administrative expenses, depreciation expenses and impairment in value of aircraft after the assets used to settle the liabilities subject to compromise, less interest expense accrued on the Drake Indebtedness after the Company's Chapter 11 filing in late March 2021 and the decreased depreciation expenses.
About Mega Matrix Corp.: Mega Matrix Corp. (f/k/a AeroCentury Corp.) is a holding company located in Palo Alto, California with two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp., a California corporation ("Mega") and JetFleet Management Corp. a California corporation ("JetFleet"). The Company focuses on its GameFi business through Mega and, to a lesser extent, will continue to focus on third-party management service contracts for aircraft operations through our majority owned subsidiary JetFleet, which was part of our legacy business. For more information, please visit: http://www.mtmtgroup.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
MEGA MATRIX CORP.
(formerly "AeroCentury Corp.")
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(US Dollar, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
Successor
Predecessor
December 31,
September 29,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,380,700
$
10,527,200
$
2,408,700
Accounts receivable
-
-
256,600
Finance leases receivable, net
-
450,000
2,547,000
Aircraft held for lease, net
-
-
45,763,100
Property, equipment and furnishings, net
-
-
14,900
Office lease right of use, net
-
-
142,400
Deferred tax asset
-
-
1,150,900
Taxes receivable
1,235,200
1,234,500
-
Prepaid expenses and other assets
645,100
1,884,400
255,300
Goodwill
4,688,600
-
-
Deposit for intangible assets
1,000,000
-
-
Assets held for sale
-
31,149,300
40,838,900
Total assets
$
14,949,600
$
45,245,400
$
93,377,800
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
2,961,300
$
1,513,700
$
367,700
Accrued payroll
161,300
232,100
190,100
Notes payable and accrued interest, net
-
-
88,793,200
Derivative termination liability
-
-
3,075,300
Lease liability
-
-
172,000
Maintenance reserves
-
-
2,000,600
Accrued maintenance costs
-
-
46,100
Security deposits
-
-
716,000
Unearned revenues
-
-
1,027,400
Income taxes payable
13,700
19,600
900
Deferred tax liabilities
-
114,500
-
Subscription fee advanced from the Plan
-
10,953,100
-
Liabilities held for sale
-
-
14,604,800
Liabilities subject to compromise
-
42,029,100
-
Total liabilities
3,136,300
54,862,100
110,994,100
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)
Equity (deficit):
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000,
22,100
7,700
7,700
Paid-in capital*
16,982,700
16,811,900
16,776,900
Accumulated deficit
(4,954,400)
(23,399,000)
(31,361,600)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-
-
(2,000)
12,050,400
(6,579,400)
(14,579,000)
Treasury stock at cost, 0, 213,332 and 213,332
-
(3,037,300)
(3,037,300)
Total Mega Matrix Corp. (formerly
12,050,400
(9,616,700)
(17,616,300)
Non-controlling interests
(237,100)
-
-
Total Equity (Deficit)
11,813,300
(9,616,700)
(17,616,300)
Total liabilities and equity (deficit)
$
14,949,600
$
45,245,400
$
93,377,800
* Retrospectively restated to give effect to five for one forward stock split effective December 30, 2021.
MEGA MATRIX CORP.
(formerly "AeroCentury Corp.")
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
(US Dollar, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
Successor
Predecessor
September 30,
Period from
Year ended
Revenues and other income:
Operating lease revenue
$
540,000
$
5,753,900
$
15,468,100
Maintenance reserves revenue, net
-
-
221,400
Finance lease revenue
-
-
56,200
Net (loss)/gain on disposal of assets
-
(194,900)
133,000
Other income
900
2,700
278,000
540,900
5,561,700
16,156,700
Expenses:
Impairment in value of aircraft
-
4,204,400
28,751,800
Interest
540,000
1,966,700
16,819,300
Professional fees, general and administrative
3,204,600
3,708,500
4,617,300
Depreciation
-
1,176,100
7,027,200
Bad debt expense
300,000
1,147,000
1,503,000
Salaries and employee benefits
713,600
1,441,900
2,043,700
Insurance
86,200
661,600
797,600
PPP Loan forgiveness
-
(279,200)
-
Maintenance
-
224,100
302,000
Other taxes
-
76,700
103,200
Loss from operations
4,844,400
14,327,800
61,965,100
Reorganization gains, net
-
27,738,300
-
(Loss) Income before income tax
(4,303,500)
18,972,200
(45,808,400)
Income tax provision/(benefit)
(111,800)
129,800
(3,564,700)
Net (loss) income
$
(4,191,700)
$
18,900,100
$
(42,243,700)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-
(237,100)
-
-
Net (loss) income attributable to Mega Matrix
$
(3,954,600)
$
18,842,400
$
(42,243,700)
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic*
$
(0.18)
$
2.44
$
(5.47)
Diluted*
$
(0.18)
$
2.44
$
(5.47)
Weighted average shares used in (loss)
Basic*
22,084,055
7,729,420
7,729,420
Diluted*
22,084,055
7,729,420
7,729,420
Net (loss) income
$
(4,191,700)
$
18,842,400
$
(42,243,700)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized losses on derivative instruments
-
-
(575,000)
Reclassification of net unrealized losses on
-
2,600
2,318,600
Tax expense related to items of other
-
(600)
(374,800)
Other comprehensive income
-
2,000
1,368,800
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(4,191,700)
18,844,400
(40,874,900)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to
(237,100)
-
-
Total comprehensive (loss) income
$
(3,954,600)
$
18,844,400
$
(40,874,900)
* Retrospectively restated to give effect to five for one forward stock split effective December 30, 2021.
