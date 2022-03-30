Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Announces Expansion and Modernization of its Bronx and Brooklyn Health Centers

In two concurrent development projects led by Denham Wolf Real Estate Services, PPGNY increases access to essential sexual and reproductive health care in historically underserved communities

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) and Denham Wolf Real Estate Services (Denham Wolf) celebrate the completion of two expansion and modernization projects at PPGNY health centers in The Bronx and Brooklyn. The new and improved health centers will allow PPGNY to continue to advance health equity in two historically underserved communities through advanced access to services, improved functionality, and high-quality patient care.

The expansion of PPGNY's Bronx Health Center consists of a new floor atop its existing space at 349 E. 149th Street in the South Bronx. The expansion features 6,020 square feet of additional clinical space, 9 additional exam rooms, a state-of-the-art clinician station, and counseling rooms where patients receive private financial and follow-up consultations. The upgrade to the Bronx Health Center dramatically increases access to sexual and reproductive health services in this center by more than 50%, elevating the Bronx Health Center to PPGNY's largest facility by patient volume. The Bronx Health Center will also be the first PPGNY health center to offer HIV primary care.

The new Joan Malin Brooklyn Health Center, located over two floors in a prominent landmark building in the heart of Brooklyn, gives patients an upgraded experience by offering a more streamlined and efficient flow through the health center. The design incorporates PPGNY's modernized brand identity, featuring sleek white spaces with bold color accents and integrated graphics. The light-filled waiting area offers dramatic views of the adjacent Brooklyn Borough Hall. The new uplifting health center continues PPGNY's mission to make the highest quality sexual and reproductive health care available to all New Yorkers.

"This is an extremely proud moment for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York," said Joy D. Calloway, Interim President & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. "We are excited to welcome patients into these stunning new spaces. Upgrades to the Bronx and Brooklyn health centers will allow us to enhance patient care, decrease wait times, expand services, and improve the overall patient experience. Sexual and reproductive health equity is at the heart of Planned Parenthood's mission. The strategic expansion and modernization of these vital community health centers reflect our mission to improve health outcomes in communities that face systemic racial and economic barriers to essential health care. The modern layout and warm design of the health centers say to our patients, all are welcome in this place of high-quality, accessible, and equitable health care."

In 2019, PPGNY enlisted Denham Wolf, a trusted real estate advisor serving the nonprofit community across New York City and beyond, when the organization was looking to expand the capabilities of the two medical facilities. PPGNY made the strategic decision to renovate its Bronx Health Center and Joan Malin Brooklyn Health Center to improve the functionality and patient experience and increase access to services at their health centers. Denham Wolf guided PPGNY through every step of the renovations and lease negotiations to allow PPGNY to enhance its capacity. Both sites will offer a wide range of sexual and reproductive health care services including cancer screenings, birth control, emergency contraception, STI testing and treatment, HIV testing and prevention, transgender/nonbinary hormone therapy, pregnancy testing, and options counseling, abortion care, and much more. The project's architect was Stephen Yablon Architecture.

"Planned Parenthood provides its clients with the education and safe, supportive services necessary to make informed decisions about their reproductive health," said Ronzard Innocent, Director of Project Management at Denham Wolf. "We value the opportunity to partner with the Greater New York affiliate to ensure that safe spaces exist for New Yorkers to be able to make informed decisions about their health care needs."

PPGNY began its partnership with Denham Wolf in 2013 with the opening of the Diane L. Max Health Center in Long Island City, PPGNY's first Article 28 health care center in Queens. The completion of the Joan Malin Brooklyn Health Center and the Bronx Health Center marks the third successful project between the two organizations and a new chapter for PPGNY as they continue to strengthen its impact in New York, empowering individuals with the information and resources they need to make decisions about their bodies, their families, and their futures.

About Planned Parenthood of Greater New York

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) is a leading provider of sexual and reproductive health care and education, and a fierce advocate of reproductive rights. PPGNY offers a wide range of services at 23 health centers across 65% of the state - including gynecological care, birth control, cancer screenings, pregnancy testing, STI testing and treatment, transgender hormone therapy, vasectomy, and HIV prevention, testing, and counseling. PPGNY is also proud to provide medication and surgical abortion services to anyone who needs compassionate, non-judgmental care. PPGNY is a trusted source of medically accurate, evidence-based information that allows people to make informed decisions about their health and future. As a voice for reproductive freedom, PPGNY supports legislation and policies that ensure all New Yorkers have access to the full range of reproductive health services and education. Schedule an appointment at www.ppgreaterny.org.

About Denham Wolf Real Estate Services

An essential resource for New York City's nonprofit community, Denham Wolf Real Estate Services provides expertise in transactions, development, and project management. Through these integrated services, the firm empowers organizations to take a thoughtful, mission-first approach to real estate. Denham Wolf has partnered with hundreds of diverse nonprofit organizations since its founding in 1998, shaping millions of square feet across New York City and beyond. For more information, visit www.denhamwolf.com .

