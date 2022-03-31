American Legion Calls for Senate to pass Honoring Our PACT Act

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the nation's largest veterans organization is calling on the Senate to pass legislation to provide needed assistance for veterans inflicted with illnesses associated with exposure to burn pits and other toxins related to military service.

"Earlier this month, I testified before Congress on behalf of the nearly two million American Legionnaires who served this country," American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard said. "Too many veterans continue to suffer from the poisons of war. The House of Representatives passed a landmark bill called the Honoring Our PACT Act. We call on the Senate to follow suit. If this bill arrives on the president's desk soon, this Memorial Day we can honor fallen veterans by properly caring for their sick comrades. This nation must always remember the debt owed to its heroes."

The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Legionnaires in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

