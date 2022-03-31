Endless West Partners with Non-Profit One Tree Planted to Rebuild US Forests and Positively Impact the Environment

Sustainably minded spirits company will donate one tree per bottle sold in April, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirits and technology startup Endless West today announced its newest partnership with One Tree Planted to aide in the mission of rebuilding forests that have been burned by wildfires throughout the US. Endless West will pay to plant one tree for every bottle of Glyph – the brand's award-winning whiskey inspired molecular spirit – that is sold in April 2022. Glyph can be purchased online and in-app through delivery and can be found in stores using the site's locator feature .

Founded in 2015 by scientists Alec Lee and Mardonn Chua, Endless West uses a revolutionary, technology-driven process to create molecular spirits. Its products have dramatically improved sustainability and scalability to mitigate many of the industry's supply chain challenges. Endless West is the first company to launch this technology in spirits, identifying key flavor and aroma molecules (or notes), then extracting them for use from more efficient sources in nature — including plants, fruits and yeasts.

"Endless West was founded in California as a more sustainable spirits company. Our new partnership with One Tree Planted is a natural step toward bettering our environmental impact," said Alec Lee, CEO and co-founder of Endless West. "Glyph is a product that consumers can already feel great about because it uses 94% less water, 92% less agricultural land and emits 87% less CO2 emissions than traditional whiskey making processes. Now they can feel even better knowing that every bottle they purchase is further helping the environment."

According to One Tree Planted, planting trees is one of the best ways to combat the damaging effects of climate change. Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. One Tree Planted trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas where there has been deforestation.

"Endless West is an innovator in the spirits industry, and we're excited to partner with them as part of their sustainability program," says Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted. "Companies around the world are stepping up to make a positive environmental impact, and Endless West's commitment to this program is a leading example of how everyone can help."

About Endless West

Endless West is a beverage technology startup using scientific methods to create its own blend of spirits. Its first product, Glyph, is the first spirit to be made 'note by note' using pure molecules (or flavor and aroma notes) extracted from more efficient sources in nature. Unlike conventional spirits, Glyph is made without traditional inputs like aging or barreling — which means significantly less wood, water and land is used in its production process. Founded in 2015 by Alec Lee and Mardonn Chua, the company is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised $95 million in total funding to date. For more information, visit endlesswest.com .

Endless West also offers bespoke B2B alcohol solutions through its one-stop shop commercial alcohol producer Blank Collective . Using cutting-edge technology, Blank Collective manufactures private label alcoholic beverages, bulk spirits, and alcoholic concentrates, in addition to a full-suite of branding, product development, and manufacturing services to customers seeking to launch their own spirits brands.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

