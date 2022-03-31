Ultra PRO Acquires Legion Supplies Brand of TableTop Gaming Accessories

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California-based manufacturer of toys, board games, and accessories, has acquired Legion Supplies, Inc. ("Legion Supplies"), an innovator in the tabletop gaming space since its debut in 2009. Steve Port, Owner of Legion Supplies, states, "What prompted the launch 12 years ago was when, as a hobby store owner, I saw my customer's desire for art-based sleeves that represented them beyond the basic fantasy art that existed. From our first 'Bacon' art sleeves, we've tried to bring fun images to quality products that help players express their individuality." Legion Supplies began with trading card game accessories and in 2017 launched MTGproshop.com, which expanded their offerings into the lifestyle category giving fans of Magic: The Gathering a broad selection of apparel and decor based items.

Both Ultra PRO International and Legion Supplies, Inc. have been leaders in the hobby gaming supply industry.

Founded in 1952 and currently celebrating its 70th anniversary, Ultra PRO is a leader in the gaming industry. The acquisition of Legion Supplies reinforces Ultra PRO's strong ability to continue to bring high quality products to the collectibles and trading card games marketplace.

Steve further states, "I'm excited for the expanded capabilities Legion will have working with Ultra PRO's large chain of suppliers and expertise in areas that can only make Legion products better."

Jay Kuo, Ultra PRO's President says, "Legion Supplies is well known in the trading card game community and has developed a great niche business with a loyal following. We're excited to welcome Steve Port to the Ultra PRO management team, as well as the entirety of the Legion team to the Ultra PRO family and look forward to Steve's continued development of Legion Supplies' catalog and service offerings."

Ultra PRO has a strong history of USA-based manufacturing and this acquisition further expands those capabilities as Legion Supplies offers a wide range of product types produced in their Minnesota-based facilities.

Ultra PRO looks forward to growing the business and bringing innovative gaming products to market for years to come. The new partnership will allow Ultra PRO to further expand distribution of the product assortment, create cross-selling opportunities and bring forth complementary line expansions that will be sought out by the gaming audience for years to come.

Legion Supplies, Inc products can be found at https://www.legionsupplies.com/ and https://mtgproshop.com/ .

Ultra PRO products can be found at https://shop.ultrapro.com/

About Ultra PRO

Ultra PRO is the leading manufacturer and supplier of sports and gaming collectibles accessories, board games, photo and scrapbooking albums, school and office supplies, and TableTopics conversation starter card sets. The company has been designing and manufacturing top-quality products since 1952. Ultra PRO brands are recognized for their high-quality standards and design innovations. The company's products are sold through a top-tier network of distributors and customers worldwide. They can be purchased in hobby shops, independent toy and gift stores, retail chains and online stores across the globe. Ultra PRO is a privately-held, family-owned company with head offices near Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.UltraPRO.com .

About Legion Supplies, Inc.

Legion Supplies, Inc was founded by Steve Port, serial entrepreneur, and co-founder of Melee.gg, an event management software company. Located in Burnsville, MN, Legion Supplies has been a leader in the tabletop gaming space since 2009. Legion is known for fun and trendy designs as well as innovative product development. Since the beginning, Legion has continued to expand offering new categories of gaming lifestyle products as well as publishing and distribution.

