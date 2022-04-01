IRISH SPRING® SOLVES THE AGE-OLD PROBLEM OF STINKY GAMERS WITH THE CREATION OF THE FIRST-EVER GAMING SHOWER

Famed Gamer, FaZe Santana, will Take Followers Along as He Discovers Irish Spring's Groundbreaking Innovation, the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When gamers are in the thick of battle, taking down the big boss, or competing in an all-out battle royale, the last thing they want to do is put down the controller. In fact, 1-in-5 gamers have admitted to skipping a shower so they don't have to unplug.1 But Irish Spring, the brand that is all about helping guys smell from a nice-smelling place, is here to solve this enduring problem. Today, Irish Spring is unveiling its most radical innovation yet, the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower.

The Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower will feature a transparent plexiglass exterior and a classic gamer's chair within. The shower will operate with a wash cycle featuring Irish Spring Body Wash, plus a massage. Today at 6pm EST, FaZe Santana will livestream and take his followers along as he uncovers the revolutionary Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower. Tune into FaZe Santana's stream to join him on his adventure.

"It's no secret that long hours of gaming can get a little stank," said FaZe Santana. "The gaming grind never stops, but I don't want to smell like the grind either. Now, thanks to the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower, the world of gaming will forever be changed. I can level up while freshening up at the same time."

"Irish Spring is building off the momentum from its Big Game debut of the magical, nice-smelling world of Irish Spring by creating the first-of-its-kind Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower," said Emily Fong Mitchell, general manager of Personal Care for North America at Colgate-Palmolive. "Inspired by the need to save noses from the tyranny of gamer funk, Irish Spring is leveraging its expertise of freshness to bring nice smells to Zillennials and gamers everywhere. Consider it game over for not-so-nice smells."

In celebration of National Sense of Smell Day, Irish Spring and FaZe Santana will reveal the final video going in-depth on the experience inside the Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower on April 29.

Avoid the all-too-common gamer funk and make sure you smell from a nice-smelling place by heading to your local retailer and grabbing Irish Spring, complete with a fresh new look.

