Mobvista Announces 2021 Annual Results: Revenue Exceeds $755 Million. Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Revenue Increases by 88% to $575 million

GUANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista (stock code: 01860.HK) announces record-high revenue reaching a total of US$755 million, a 46% year-on-year increase. In addition, the annual report reveals that programmatic advertising subsidiary, Mintegral, continues to be the company's core growth engine. Mintegral's revenue reached US$575 million, an 88% year-on-year increase.

The significant growth of Mintegral is apparent through AppsFlyer's latest Performance Index. Here, data collated from H2 2021 shows Mintegral ranking in the top four globally on both iOS and Android retention - signifying the quality and strength of Mintegral's traffic across every genre and category. Mintegral was listed in more than 690 rankings covering multiple categories and ranked first place in 12 of the rankings in Greater China. The performance report shows Mintegral's platform enterprise customers maintained high retention rates and maintained high traffic growth. At the end of the reporting period, the number of enterprise customers contributing more than $100,000 to Mintegral's revenue reached 267, contributing 97.7% of the platform's total revenue, with a retention rate of 91.5% and a USD-based net expansion rate of 184.9%. Partner developers also saw rapid traffic growth on the Mintegral platform, up 14.1% from 2020 to 5,854, and mobile traffic partnerships up 45.6% from 2020 to 57,745. The continuous growth from both advertisers and developers has driven strong business growth, with Mintegral's three-year compound growth rate reaching 96.55%.

Mintegral has also been resilient through the recent IDFA deprecation. Different from the IDFA reliant technology commonly used in the industry, Mintegral has focused on behavioral interest modeling technology, remaining compliant with user privacy and utilizing dynamic creative optimization technology (DCO) to better target user preferences.

Historically, Mintegral has been particularly strong in supporting casual game developers with revenue accounting for 65.6% of Mintegral's total revenue. Meanwhile, Mintegral has also been establishing its position in hardcore games and eCommerce verticals.

In April 2021, Mobvista also acquired Reyun, a Beijing-based third-party mobile measurement and marketing technology company, to further the expansion of Mobvista's SaaS tooling ecosystem. The transaction will give Mobvista the ability to fully cover developers' core demand scenarios of the MarTech industry chain and strengthen its position in the Chinese market.

In addition to its long-term strategy of building a SaaS tool ecosystem through independent R&D and strategic acquisitions, Mobvista will accelerate the transformation of its ad technology business into a programmatic advertising business with Mintegral as its core, and accelerate the expansion of the Mintegral platform and expansion of new markets/new verticals.

The current market and industry conditions have also seen Mobvista pay considerable attention to heightened data security and privacy practices. Of these, Mobvista has successfully conducted and passed GDPR audits and COPPA certifications across its business sectors since 2018. In August 2021, Mobvista also passed the SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 audits performed by a Big 4 accounting firm.

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With strong industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Mobvista's goal is to build a SaaS tooling ecosystem that includes products and solutions for mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation, monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive business growth.

Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018. Currently, Mobvista has over 800 employees with offices in 18 cities across the world.

