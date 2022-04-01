THE SISTER ACCORD® FOUNDATION'S "CELEBRATION OF SISTERHOOD" TEA PARTY WAS A DAY OF LEARNING AND INSPIRATION

The Agenda Included a Conversation and Performance by "The Queen of Percussion" Sheila E., a Self-Defense Workshop with Jenn Cassetta, Innovative AR and VR Technology, and Much More

CINCINNATI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord®️ Foundation hosted a virtual Tea Party on Saturday, March 26th in partnership with The Ohio State University's Sister Accord Chapter, focused on creating a future where all women have safe spaces, positive role models, and the support to develop into tomorrow's leaders. The virtual Tea Party included a combination of conversations, interviews, and workshops centered on empowerment, entrepreneurship, and personal safety. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology were leveraged throughout the program in exciting and unexpected ways in support of the Foundation's goal to inspire more women and girls to consider STEM/STEAM careers. "We have moved to another level of engagement with our virtual Tea Party program," said The Sister Accord®️ Foundation Founder, Sonia Jackson Myles. "When the pandemic hit, I was concerned about our ability to replicate what our brand was known for – our powerful in-person events. This event, with the integration of the Metaverse and use of technology, allowed us to deliver a next level production, touching many more people than an in-person event, with participants joining us from across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Zimbabwe." Talks and announcements throughout the Tea Party included:

A conversation and performance by The Queen of Percussion, Sheila E. In the midst of practicing for her appearance at the Oscars, which took place the following day, Sheila E. took time to join the Tea Party to discuss her incredible life journey and the things she has learned along the way, including the importance of being prepared. Sheila shared: "Know what you're going to do when you walk into a room. Make sure that you have all of the tools that you need. It's about doing the homework before you step into the room. Because then that allows you to have confidence. You walk in with confidence because you're prepared. Being prepared makes you feel free and then allows you to be yourself."

Announcement of The Sister Accord®️ Dreamwalking®️ & Love Virtual Museum. Jackson Myles unveiled The Sister Accord®️ Dreamwalking®️ & Love Virtual Museum, which was introduced in the Metaverse during the Tea Party. Participants toured the first exhibit, which features a pair of pants designed for Prince right after he changed his name from Prince to the love symbol. Future exhibits will focus on Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Bruno Mars.

ABC's of Self-Defense Workshop. Jenn Cassetta shared her ABC's of self-defense, leading participants through a workshop where she highlighted the importance of Awareness, Boundaries & Communication when we find ourselves in challenging situations. Cassetta shared: "Remember that your intuition always has your best interest at heart. Remember that no is a complete sentence and remember what you say makes a difference in building your confidence. Your affirmation should be I am strong. I am safe. I am powerful beyond measure."

Conversation on Entrepreneurship with LatinUS (Lu) Beauty Leaders. Lu CEO Carol Teter and Co-Founder Cesar Alejandro Jaramillo, sponsors of the Tea Party, joined Jackson Myles for a compelling discussion on how to meet consumers' needs and create a highly desirable product and business where love permeates every aspect of the offering.

Support from the Cincinnati Community, the Home of The Sister Accord®️ Foundation. During the Tea Party, Jackson Myles was joined by Rasheda Cromwell, Vice President of Community Strategies for Greater Cincinnati Foundation, and Denisha Porter, Executive Director, All-In Cincinnati and Director, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, a sponsor of the Tea Party, who spoke to an aligned mission with The Sister Accord®️ Foundation.

Announcement of three $5,000 Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarships. Jackson Myles announced three scholarships for female college students which were made possible by the ongoing generosity and support of the 7 Principles Foundation as well as entrepreneur Daymond John and philanthropists Paul and Annette Venables. Only those students who attended the virtual Tea Party on March 26th are eligible to apply. The acceptance of applications will be announced within the next week.

"This was our 24th Tea Party, and as the world and technology has evolved, so have we. I am truly honored to have had such amazing leaders join me to share their wisdom and support, as part of The Sister Accord's journey of having one billion girls and women learn how to love themselves and each other," said Jackson Myles.

About The Sister Accord®️: A Celebration of Sisterhood Tea Party Program

The Sister Accord® Tea Party Program is a leadership development program presented by The Sister Accord® Foundation, focused on helping young women understand the importance of strong, healthy, positive relationships with other young women in their development as exceptional leaders. For more information: www.thesisteraccordfoundation.org.

