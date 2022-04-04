2023 Eclipse Cross To Feature Standard Super All-wheel Control; Mitsubishi Motors Announces Pricing And Specifications

- Confidence of sure-footed Super All-Wheel Control brings motorsport-derived technology to all drivers

- This is the first time Eclipse Cross is fitted with standard S-AWC on all models

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced product updates and pricing for the stylish and sporty 2023 Eclipse Cross crossover SUV. For the first time in the model's history, all Eclipse Cross models sold in the U.S. will be equipped as standard with the driving confidence inspired by Mitsubishi's Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system.1 S-AWC traces its roots back to the company's legendary motorsport victories on the special stages of the World Rally Championship and in the desert dunes of Dakar.

With a starting MSRP of just $25,795.002,3, the 2023 Eclipse Cross is packed with a full suite of comfort and technology features, including Apple Car Play®4 and Android AutoTM5 integration on LE and above trims, and builds upon last year's major interior and exterior styling and content refresh to the vehicle. New for 2023, in addition to standard S-AWC on all trims, are a new 18-inch alloy wheel design, standard LED headlights and fog lights, and refined front and side trim pieces for select trims.

Exterior Design

From the ES trim to the range-topping SEL Touring model, the 2023 Eclipse Cross carries forward all of the upgrades introduced on the 2022 model, most notably exterior design updates that include the latest interpretation of Mitsubishi's Dynamic Shield at the front and the completely restyled rear hatch and window.

At the front, the hood and bumper combine to present Mitsubishi Motors' Dynamic Shield grille design in a sporty and bold manner. The bisected-lighting design features thin, high-mounted LED daytime running lights (DRLs) at the leading edge of the hood with integrated turn signals just below. Stacked-and-recessed light assemblies in the bumper combine headlamps and fog lamps in a low-mounted position for optimal visibility and to minimize glare into the eyes of oncoming drivers.

In the rear, a sharply sculpted hexagonal liftgate is designed to suggest the company's iconic rear-mounted spare tire, a signature feature on previous Mitsubishi SUVs. The single rear window design is both stylish and offers a wide field of view.

For 2023, the model will see additional updates in the form of a new 18-inch alloy wheel design for LE, SE and SEL trim levels. Lower side-trim is now matched to the body color for all SEL models, and SE trim vehicles add a silver front bumper garnish.

Power and Control

The 2023 Eclipse Cross is fitted with a 1.5-liter direct-injection turbo engine that offers a blend of performance and efficiency, offering 152 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 184 lb.-ft. of torque between 2,000 to 3,500 RPM. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is fitted as standard on all models, seamlessly delivering power and efficiency in all driving conditions.

Standard Super All-Wheel Control performs seamlessly regardless of road or weather conditions, providing confidence in both straight-line stability and cornering performance. S-AWC integrates Adaptive Stability Control (ASC), Anti-lock Brakes (ABS), and Active Yaw Control (AYC) to distribute driving torque to the rear wheels and between right and left wheels through brake force and an electronically controlled center differential.

Advanced Safety Features Across the Lineup

Adding standard S-AWC to all Eclipse Cross models is only one part of the brand's commitment to confidence. Further building on that promise is the company's commitment to safety and value. Every 2023 Eclipse Cross receives standard advanced driver-assistance systems, including standard Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection6 and Lane Departure Warning (LDW)7 on all trims.

Those seeking the latest safety technology will also appreciate that Automatic High Beam (AHB) assist headlamps and rain-sensing wipers are standard on LE, SE and SEL trim levels. SE and above trims also offer other key safety features including standard Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).8

Detailed Pricing and Warranty

Every 2023 Eclipse Cross boasts one of the industry's leading warranties:9 a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross MSRPs follow below.

Eclipse Cross Trim Level MSRP Eclipse Cross ES

Standard equipment:



Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) with Drive Mode Selector 16-inch alloy wheels

LED taillights & DRL

Telescopic steering wheel Heated side mirrors

6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat 7.0-inch Display Audio w/ HD Radio®, 4 speakers, Bluetooth® Wireless Connectivity, Steering controls, 1x USB

Color Multi-Information Display Single-zone Automatic Climate Control

Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Active Stability Control (ASC)

Remote keyless entry

LED Headlights

LED Fog lights $25,795 Eclipse Cross LE

All ES equipment, plus:



Leather steering wheel

Front Rain-Sensing Wipers

Heated front seats

8-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio w/ Android Auto™ & Apple Carplay®

SiriusXM® w/ 3-month All trial access

Voice control on steering wheel

2 USB ports

Sunglass holder

Auto High Beam (AHB)

Black side mirrors

Black 18-inch alloy wheels

Black hood badge Black door handle covers

Bumper protector $27,045 Eclipse Cross SE All ES equipment, plus: Auto light control Power folding side mirrors 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels 8-way power driver seat Synthetic suede seats Artificial leather shift knob Mitsubishi Connect with Safeguard and Remote Services and 24-month trial (enrollment required) 8-inch Navigation with 6 speakers Dual-Zone Automatic Climate ControlFAST-Key entry system Auto-Dimming Rearview mirror Electronic Parking Brake Rear arm rest with cupholders Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) $28,045 Eclipse Cross SE with Panorama Package Adds to SE: Power panoramic sunroof Black roof rails $29,045 Eclipse Cross SEL All SE equipment, plus: Paddle shifters Black headliner and interior pillars 8-way power passenger seat Auto Up/Down for All Windows Leather seats Heated steering wheel Multi-View Camera System Body color lower trim $29,295 Eclipse Cross SEL with Touring Package Adds to SEL: Heated rear seats Mitsubishi Power Sound System (MPSS) with 8 speakers Head-Up Display (HUD) on screen Forward Collision Mitigation with High-Speed Braking capability (FCM-HSB) with pedestrian detection Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Auto dimming mirror w/Homelink® Power panoramic sunroof Black roof rails $31,395

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

