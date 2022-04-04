Everi Digital Expands High-Performing OnlineSlot and Gaming Content in Ontario

Multiple Operators Launch Everi Digital iGaming Content

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Interactive LLC d/b/a Everi Digital, the online gaming subsidiary of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it holds a supplier license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. This license allows Everi Digital to expand the reach of its content to multiple operators serving the newly regulated Ontario iGaming market.

Everi Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Everi Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Over the past three years, Everi Digital has extended the footprint of its proprietary Spark™ Remote Game Server ("Spark RGS"), which houses its iGaming content, to include Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia in the United States, as well as to British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada. After launching in Ontario with OLG.ca in October 2021, Everi Digital will now deliver its top-performing slot content to multiple online operators as Ontario significantly expands its regulated online casino market access.

"Everi Digital is excited to partner with several new operators in Ontario to provide our award-winning gaming content to a continuously growing audience of online players throughout North America," said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. "With the expansion of our digital catalog to include progressive games, the Spark RGS now supports over 50 distinct titles, with a footprint stretching across four Canadian provinces. Our growing library of games have proven popular with Canadian audiences since we entered Quebec in 2020 and we are confident that players in the newly expanded Ontario market will agree."

Industry-recognized titles now available to a wider audience in Ontario include: the award-winning Cash Machine®, the classic three-reel, 9-line video title Double Ruby®, and El Dorado The Lost City® – a five-reel, 40-line game featuring a "reel match" bonus.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or dona.cassese@everi.com

Mike Young

Corporate Communications Specialist

(702) 518-9179 or mike.young@everi.com

Everi Investor Relations

William Pfund

SVP, Investor Relations

(702) 676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or evri@jcir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.