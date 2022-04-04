Formus Labs Adds Seasoned Medical Technology Executives Lloyd McCann and Meraj Khan to Board of Directors

Formus combines AI and biomechanics in fully automated preoperative planning workflows that empower orthopedic surgeons to optimize patient outcomes

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formus Labs , creator of the world's first fully-automated 3D planner for joint replacement surgeries, today announced the appointments of Mercy Radiology and Clinics CEO, Dr Lloyd McCann , and Vice President of Market Development at BK Medical , Meraj Khan , to its Board of Directors. Each brings more than 15 years of international medical technology and healthcare experience in a variety of roles.

McCann is CEO of New Zealand's leading private radiology group and Head of Digital Health for parent company, Healthcare Holdings Ltd. He has deep international expertise about the interplay between healthcare providers and medical technology products. He is an advocate for the use of technology to drive a higher-quality, consumer-centric experience, and improved patient outcomes. As a fellow medtech CEO in New Zealand, he has known Formus founder and CEO Dr. Ju Zhang for years and has been an important mentor and resource for Zhang, particularly on how to scale a company and lead a growing team.

"It might seem like technology has already made a significant impact on healthcare, but there is so much more value we can drive through the adoption of transformative technologies," said McCann. "I've long admired Ju and the entire Formus team for how they think about technology's role in surgical planning. This domain is incredibly complicated and the opportunity to improve outcomes for the patients we serve by using the Formus solution is immense."

Khan is a veteran of the medical technology industry with deep expertise in digital surgery technologies across the US and globally. He previously spent 18 years with Brainlab, a leading digital medical software innovator, particularly within surgery, imaging/robotics and digital operating rooms (ORs). In his current role with BK Medical, a GE Healthcare company, he is responsible for leading the global growth of the Neurosurgery & Spine portfolio and its use of real-time imaging via ultrasound for critical decision making intra-operatively.

"Formus has built a considerable amount of momentum in a relatively short time with its innovative technology and novel approach to surgical planning," said Khan. "I look forward to supporting its mission to make orthopedic surgery as simple as it can be by arming surgeons with the best technology possible."

"This is a big year ahead for Formus Labs, so it's essential that we have the right team and advisors to put us in the best position to succeed. Lloyd and Meraj will be instrumental in shaping our next phase of growth and expansion into international markets," said Zhang. "We are very excited to have their depth and breadth of experience. They were no-brainers to add to our Board."

Formus Labs is the creator of the world's first fully-automated 3D planner for joint replacement surgeries. Formus Labs has core capabilities in computational biomechanics, artificial intelligence and software engineering, bringing together these key elements to deliver cutting-edge orthopedic solutions. Founded from within the world-renowned Auckland Bioengineering Institute, Formus empowers surgeons to improve the lives of patients worldwide. For more information, visit formuslabs.com .

