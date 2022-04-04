Great Steak Brings the Heat with New Sweet and Fiery Honey Sriracha Items

Mouth Watering Flavors Combine for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Steak® (www.TheGreatSteak.com), America's Premier Cheesesteak® brand, is introducing two new items to the menu that are sure to ignite the senses. A spin on our newly added menu item, the Classic Chicken Sandwich, Great Steak® will feature the Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich and Honey Sriracha Chicken Fries for a limited time beginning April 4th.

Featured Menu Items:

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich : Crispy chicken breast, tossed in a honey sriracha sauce, topped with mayo all in between a toasted Brioche bun.





Honey Sriracha Chicken Fries: Great Fries, topped with chunks of crispy chicken breast, honey sriracha sauce and sour cream.

Great Steak's New Sweet and Fiery Honey Sriracha Chicken is Making Mouths Water

In addition to the new Honey Sriracha Chicken options, Great Steak is also launching its new Catering Menu filled with ready-to-serve items from hearty sandwiches, wraps and salads to a build-your-own baked potato bar.

"We are excited to bring our guests two new sweet and spicy items featuring the mouth-watering combination of honey and Sriracha," said Heather Marini, national marketing manager for Great Steak. "And with our new catering options, guests can bring the fresh, grilled flavors of Great Steak to their homes and offices!"

Celebrating 40 years this year, Great Steak's special anniversary sweepstakes is going strong with chances to win a Limited-Edition Great Steak® 40th Anniversary Swag Pack. Two lucky winners are selected each month through the end of the year. For more details on Great Steak's 40th Anniversary sweepstakes, please visit https://www.thegreatsteak.com/40thanniversary.



The Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich and Honey Sriracha Chicken Fries will be available in Great Steak® locations nationwide until July 31st.

ABOUT GREAT STEAK

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Great Steak has been serving fresh, grilled to order cheesesteaks in locations across the United States and abroad. The menu has grown from a single cheesesteak to a complete line of Specialty Sandwiches, Great Fries and Fresh Baked Potatoes. Great Steak maintains its authenticity by serving the finest American ingredients, from specialty cut and marinated beef to our freshly baked bread. Grilled to order, grilled to perfection, Great Steak is genuine homegrown comfort food. Founded in 1983, Great Steak has grown across the U.S. and abroad. In 2004 Great Steak became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with close to 3,000 locations in over 25 countries.

