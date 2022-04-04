InventHelp Inventor Develops New Stuffed Animal for Children (CNP-112)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an amusing stuffed animal to spark laughter and smiles for children," said an inventor, from West Haven, Conn., "so I invented the BODY BUDDY. My design could also help to prevent the child from losing or leaving the stuffed animal behind."

The invention provides a fun and fashionable stuffed animal for children. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold or carry the toy. It also could provide added entertainment and it could spark attention and imaginative play. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children ages 2 to 12. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

