Meddux Appoints Margery Parsell Director of Business Development

BOULDER, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meddux, an engineering, design, development and manufacturing company serving OEMs, CEOs, Physicians, Universities, and Start-ups for the MedTech industry welcomes Margery Parsell as Director, Business Development. Margery was previously a Business Development Consultant for The Parsell Group, representing and facilitating highly targeted international partnerships in product design, development, and manufacturing. Prior to this, Margery worked with Contract Design Services and Manufacturing organizations TDC Medical, Vention Medical, AdvancedCath, TE Medical and Aran Biomedical. She brings 25+ years in the medical device industry and extensive knowledge in the development and manufacturing of complex and innovative devices spanning Interventional Cardiology, Structural Heart, MIS Devices, Robotics, Wearables and Energy Based Therapeutics. In addition, Margery has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and industry luminaries. Her strong winning attitude and personality are assets that will complement and enhance Meddux's ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to provide quality, innovative products to the marketplace.

"We are excited to have Margery join our team as a full-time employee," said Dave Schechter, President of Meddux. "Margery's primary goal will be to serve our current clients, improve communications, and to identify and implement business and operational changes that will improve Meddux's competitiveness and expand the company's reach across our markets. We are very pleased to have Margery as an addition to our Meddux family and have great confidence in her ability to serve our clients and to meet the needs of the company."

About Meddux

Meddux Development Corporation is a premier engineering design, development, and manufacturing firm for complex medical devices, life sciences, and consumer healthcare products. Meddux has the ability to take you from concept to product launch or help support task specific projects to meet your goals.

