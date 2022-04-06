Pangea Laboratory Donates 50,000 COVID-19 PCR Tests for the Uninsured

$5 million donation covering no-cost tests across locations in Los Angeles and Orange County

TUSTIN, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea Laboratory is donating 50,000 COVID-19 PCR tests, which have been made available for free to the uninsured in Los Angeles and Orange County. The donation, worth more than $5 million, was made possible with help from Zymo Research offering their Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Quick SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR Kits at a discounted rate.

Our mission at Pangea Laboratory has always been to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Through collaborations with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) and community health organizations, Pangea Laboratory will continue running PCR tests with a 24-hour turnaround at no cost to uninsured patients until this supply is depleted. The donation began on March 22, 2022, and Pangea Laboratory has since conducted more than 4000 free tests for those without health insurance.

"Our mission at Pangea Laboratory has always been to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable," said Dr. Yap Ching Chew, COO of Pangea Laboratory. "Especially as we are seeing cases rise, keeping testing available for everyone is absolutely crucial."

Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) funding for COVID-19 claims reimbursement ended on March 22, 2022, leading to widespread suspension of testing services for those without health insurance. No additional funding is being offered for uninsured Americans. The biggest impact has been felt by the most vulnerable, who cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs of testing. Throughout the pandemic Pangea Laboratory has performed thousands of tests for the uninsured, many of whom are frontline workers or who run small businesses within our community.

"We are very grateful to Pangea Laboratory for rising to the occasion to help CORE continue to provide COVID-19 testing to uninsured individuals in Los Angeles at no cost to them," said Ann Lee, CORE Co-Founder and CEO. "These communities can't afford to have their lifeline to critical services cut off, and we are dedicated to continuing to deliver equitable relief."

"Without health insurance, people delay testing and even forgo seeking medical care entirely," said Dr. Megan Crumpler, HCA Public Health Laboratory Director. "This poses a significant public health concern for the insured and uninsured alike as the virus can spread undetected within our communities."

"We are grateful for Pangea Laboratory's donation and their support of our most vulnerable populations," said Dr. Clayton Chau, HCA Director. "We know that testing helps to reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19 and appreciate this contribution to support testing efforts in Orange County."

Throughout the pandemic, Pangea Laboratory has worked closely with telehealth leaders, non-profit organizations, and public health departments to offer convenient drive-through, pop-up and drop-off testing locations across Southern California. Pangea Laboratory also provides white glove corporate testing solutions nationwide that make it possible for workers to return to the office without disruption, and for school districts to maintain safe in-person learning.

"We want to express our gratitude to Pangea Laboratory for its valuable donation, which will allow those with less resources and without health insurance to continue receiving testing services," said Dr. America Bracho, Executive Director of Latino Health Access. "These are crucial to avoid transmitting the disease, to seek treatment when needed, and to take a financial burden off their shoulders knowing where no-cost services are provided so they can safely return to work."

"We are making the first move, but I hope that others will also step up to make no-cost PCR testing available for the uninsured in their communities," said Dr. Chew. "Whether you're insured, or uninsured, consistent testing is a key part of reducing the spread of the virus."

About Pangea Laboratory

Founded in 2014, Pangea Laboratory is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited clinical laboratory. We focus on the precise, early detection of emerging diseases using advanced and novel technologies that are affordable and accessible for medical providers and consumers. Our mission is to have a positive impact on human life, by providing biomedical communities with reliable and high-quality testing services, delivering the data they need to diagnose and treat diseases in an effective and timely manner.

