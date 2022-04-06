Tourism Economics Partners with PredictHQ to Offer DMOs Intelligent Event Data

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism Economics and PredictHQ have partnered to provide their destination marketing clients with the ability to identify meaningful insights from their local community events, sports, conferences, expos, festivals, concerts, performing arts events and school holidays.

PredictHQ aggregates, verifies and enriches impactful events worldwide, into a simple to use interface and their API. Companies such as Uber, Domino's Pizza and Accor Hotels use the data to better predict which future events will drive demand. It is valuable for Tourism Economics destination marketing customers as not only can it be used for more accurate forecasting and planning, it also provides verified data on the depth and range of events animating locations and communities.

Tourism Economics will integrate US-wide data into their Symphony Platform, which DMOs can access to better understand their cities as an event calendar.

"Events drive massive economic impacts for destinations. Within Symphony, PredictHQ data will allow our partners to easily and comprehensively track all events alongside Symphony's visitor intelligence, DMO sales KPIs, and industry performance," said Erik Evjen, the Director of Data Analytics & Insights at Tourism Economics.

Large events have rebounded swiftly across the USA since the peak of the pandemic. In March 2022, more than 12,000 major events drove at least $5 billion worth of economic spend on accommodation, transportation and food & beverage retail/entertainment. This is a much-needed lift boon for businesses and communities recovering from the pandemic and now facing significant inflation.

PredictHQ cofounder and CEO Campbell Brown said, "Understanding how events from sports and conferences to school holidays is critical for businesses and communities that are investing wisely in bouncing back from the pandemic. These events drive major people movements every week, and destination marketing organizations that can pre-empt and utilize these changes have a unique advantage."

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services. PredictHQ's demand intelligence API aggregates events from hundreds of sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand. With PredictHQ, businesses gain a leg up on the competition and remain confident in their ability to meet customers' ever-changing needs.

Tourism Economics serves as an extension of the Destination Market Organization (DMO) by assisting in the processing of data through the creation of a uniform report structure. These web-based reports combine multiple data sources in an easy to use format for organizations to share with internal and external stakeholders. The key benefit of this service is a centralized database to increase productivity from which our team can help provide important insight and assessment for decisions around marketing and budget.

PredictHQ draws on data from hundreds of sources, ranging from industry specific proprietary sources through to ticketing data sources as well as our own aggregators. But sourcing the data is only the beginning. PredictHQ has built more than 1,600 machine learning models that aggregate, standardize and verify our event data, as well as enriching each event with features such as predicted attendance.

