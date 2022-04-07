Midloch Investment Partners Hires Two in Chicago, Increasing Client Relationships

CHICAGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midloch Investment Partners, a boutique real estate private equity investment firm specializing in commercial real estate joint venture equity (JV Equity) and co-general partner (Co-GP) equity investments, announced the hiring of two team members located in Midloch's Chicago Office at 444 Michigan Avenue. These new members will aid Midloch's investor relationships and deal sourcing.

Midloch Investment Partners (PRNewswire)

Commercial real estate finance expert Brian Kerns joins as Executive Managing Director. Brian will work with sponsors to invest joint venture equity on behalf of Midloch. Prior to joining Midloch, Brian was a Managing Director at CrowdStreet, one of the most successful online equity syndication marketplaces. At CrowdStreet, Brian led business development efforts in securing new sponsor relationships and sourcing deals for investors in its marketplace.

Prior to joining CrowdStreet, Brian spent nearly a decade with the CoStar Group in its Financial Services units in Chicago, New York, and London. He received an MBA from Loyola University Chicago and a joint degree in Political Science and International Relations from The American University in Washington, DC.

Brian's role will draw from his expertise in working with local developers and operators while at CrowdStreet. Andy Sinclair, CEO, notes "Brian's industry relationship with local developers and operators is remarkable. His relationships with these individuals will help Midloch continue to grow and bring deal access that drive strong long run returns to our investors"

The expansion of the team coincides with Midloch's continuing growth. In March, Midloch publicly announced its second real estate fund, Midloch Value Fund II ("Fund II"), which is expected to raise $50 million. Midloch's prior fund, Midloch Value Fund I, which launched in 2019, has closed to new investors and has acquired approximately $340 million of real estate. Fund II is bolstered by Midloch's history of success and team growth.

Midloch focuses on the small to middle market joint venture equity investments between $1 million and $15 million, partnering with local developers. Midloch operates in the small-to-middle market space which is underserved by institutional investors but remains one of the most active investment profiles for local and regional developers.

In addition, Brooke Jackson joins the Midloch team as Director of Investor Relations. Brooke's focus is on strengthening existing, and expanding prospective, investor relationships by managing investor communications and operations. Brooke is a board member of the Real Estate Finance Forum.

About Midloch

Midloch bridges the gap between quality real estate, quality investors, and quality management. Midloch invests as a joint venture equity investor in the small-to-middle market real estate transactions (deals valued between $5-$50 million, requiring equity of $1 to $15 million). Midloch focuses on investing using a value-add strategy. With collective backgrounds in real estate private equity investment, development, and lending, the Midloch team is uniquely positioned to seek out and uncover valuable real estate investment opportunities around the country. For more information, visit our website at www.midloch.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Midloch Investment Partners