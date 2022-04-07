O'Donnell Learn+ISG and Northeastern University Expand Partnership to Support Online Faculty

STAMFORD, Conn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Donnell Learn+ISG and Northeastern University are building on an extensive partnership with the launch of the Faculty Success Program. This service is grounded in O'Donnell Learn+ISG's Faculty Concierge, which provides institutions with scalable, high-touch, and quality faculty learning experience design and delivery consultation.

O’Donnell Learn + ISG is the data-driven Learning Experience Company delivering people-centric solutions that meet the demands of modern learners and educators. (PRNewsfoto/O'Donnell Learn) (PRNewswire)

As a global research university and recognized leader in experience-driven lifelong learning, Northeastern continuously innovates the way high-quality instruction is delivered. Many of Northeastern University's courses are led by adjunct faculty, who bring valuable experience from their field into the classroom. However, while these faculty are experts in their subject area, many do not have the in-depth knowledge of online course delivery necessary to create exceptional online learning experiences. Jared Auclair, Ph.D., Associate Dean of Professional Programs and Graduate Affairs for Northeastern University College of Science, recognized the challenges these instructors face in translating their experience and expertise to online. Dr. Auclair turned to O'Donnell Learn+ISG to bridge the gaps within the internal team and provide expert, scaled support for their faculty.

Leveraging the dynamic instructor services and technology platform offered by the Faculty Concierge, O'Donnell Learn+ISG developed the Faculty Success Program. This short-term, curated service meets faculty where they are with proactive outreach, one-on-one consultation, tips, and resources. This empowers them to create purposeful online learning experiences while using their time effectively.

"Through the Faculty Success Program, the University is able to bolster existing resources on the campus level, and provide personalized support to faculty in designing and delivering humanized, inclusive and engaged learning," said John Falchi, Senior Vice President, Growth and Product Strategy. Dr. Auclair recognizes the value, "The Faculty Success Program provides crucial online learning support to our faculty, thus ensuring the success of both students and faculty."

O'Donnell Learn+ISG and Northeastern are working as true partners in developing the program and promoting faculty learning design support at scale. Since 2018, this partnership with the University has contributed to the development of over 100 courses, including projects with the Lowell Institute, D'Amore McKim School of Business, Khoury School of Computer Science, and the Global Resilience Institute. Beyond the Faculty Success Program, the partners are currently developing courses that address data science skills gaps in the production engineering workforce.

O'Donnell Learn+ISG and Northeastern will present the findings from the program during the Online Learning Consortium (OLC) Annual Innovate Conference on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Dallas, TX.

About O'Donnell Learn+ISG

O'Donnell Learn + ISG is the data-driven Learning Experience Company delivering people-centric solutions that meet the demands of modern learners and educators. Their technology-powered managed services are delivered in a purchasing model that's flexible, accessible, and predictable for today's institution. O'Donnell Learn + ISG is uniquely positioned to help improve learning experiences at scale. To learn more, please visit this website.

About Northeastern University

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-powered lifelong learning. Northeastern's world-renowned experiential approach empowers their students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create impact far beyond the confines of discipline, degree, and campus.

CONTACT:

Stefanie Scott

O'Donnell Learn

Email: sscott@odlearn.com

Phone: 203-973-0635

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE O'Donnell Learn