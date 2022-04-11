Blue Shield of California Named One of Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Nonprofit health plan ranked 66th in national list with nearly 90% of employees reporting the company as a great place to work

OAKLAND, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune today announced Blue Shield of California as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022. This is the nonprofit health plan's first recognition on this prestigious list, ranking 66th.

To be considered for the recognition, companies already have to be named a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines the top 100 companies using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. For this year's list, 88% of Blue Shield of California's employees said the company is a great place to work, which is 31 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Creating a healthcare system that is worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable starts with our people and making this a great place to do meaningful work," said Paul Markovich, President & CEO of Blue Shield of California. "Every day, we strive to develop leaders at all levels and create an environment where all employees can be their authentic selves. We are honored that our efforts are being recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work."

This year's survey focused on overall employee experience as well as company response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the largest public health crisis in American history, Blue Shield stepped up to lead and protect the health and safety of all Californians, starting with its own employees. The company developed policies to support working families and caregivers, including flexible work hours and personalized schedules around family needs. Blue Shield also created a caregiver reimbursement program to provide additional financial support to employees managing the burden of in-home care of their loved ones. Today, many of the pandemic-related policies have become permanent, ensuring that employees have personal and mental health support.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that is inclusive of race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of an employee or their role within the organization.

"Best Companies' leadership has never been more necessary," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout, and COVID-19 disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to making that place equitable, safe, and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow."

The full list of Blue Shield of California's previous achievements can be found here.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with over 4.5 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $21 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $192 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last five years to have an impact on California communities.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

Disclaimer: From Fortune ©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Blue Shield of California.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

