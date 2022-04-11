Ladder Releases "Crocodile" Spot as the Second Chapter of "So Good" Campaign

The insurtech launches second installment in debut brand campaign, staking its position as the next generation life insurance brand.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladder , the company offering flexible life insurance in minutes, today released " Crocodile ," the second installation of its "So Good" brand campaign — a series of humorous and memorable films built around the unique consumer insight that almost 1 in 2 couples with life insurance joke about taking each other out for the payout.

Giving consumers a fresh way to re-engage with life insurance is fundamental to making it as beloved as it should be.

Created in partnership with creative/culture agency FRED & FARID Los Angeles and award-winning director and costume designer Casey Storm (of Spike Jonze and David Fincher credits), the new film stars the Ladder mom unleashing another inventive plot on her beloved husband: this time with the ruse of a romantic parental rendezvous and a little help from a crocodile. Once again, dad escapes the outlandish trap (mostly) unphased, retorting "I'm ok, guys!" with his signature happy-go-lucky demeanor.

With the continuation of this daring campaign and its innovative digital life insurance product, Ladder is cementing its position as the unavoidable disruptor in life insurance — attracting a new generation of consumers and flipping traditional life insurance rhetoric on its head to create easy and open conversations within families.

To champion these conversations, the "Crocodile" spot leads to a landing page with additional videos featuring the So Good cast: a delightful series of father-daughter interview sessions that cover the basics of life insurance. By centering these discussions, Ladder is further shifting life insurance away from a taboo topic to appreciating it as a crucial part of every family dynamic.

"We feel so lucky to have such an amazing client partner. They understand the power of creativity and are willing to take risks and to be bold and disruptive. We hope to continue to capitalize on the success of the campaign with many more films," says FRED & FARID Los Angeles creative agency.

"I love this campaign," says Casey Storm. "For me as a director, the scripts and the campaign are a home run. I've heard how effective the last campaign was and I'm sure this next devilish round will be equally successful at raising brand awareness and making people smile."

"Crocodile is about more than the next installment in our campaign," says Olivia Borsje, VP of Marketing at Ladder. "It's representative of the way Ladder is revolutionizing life insurance for customers — not only through product and distribution innovation, but also through brand. Giving digital consumers a fresh way to re-engage with the category is fundamental to achieving our mission of making life insurance as affordable, accessible, and beloved as it should be."

Ladder's " Crocodile " spot is now live across the country on digital platforms and TV networks.

About Ladder

Ladder is the next generation life insurance company. Offering flexible term coverage in minutes that can save policyholders up to 40%*, Ladder uses an all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting to make life insurance as accessible, affordable, and beloved as it should be. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and offers coverage up to $8M in all 50 states. To learn more, visit ladderlife.com.

About FRED & FARID

FRED & FARID is a creative/culture agency producing meaningful ideas, grounding brands into culture. Based in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Shanghai, FRED & FARID's culture is a peculiar mix of the French sense of craft and taste, the Chinese sense of tactic and digital, and the American sense of vision and strategy. The agency focuses on creative consulting, brand strategy, branding, content & social activation, and has produced 1800+ creative campaigns for 250+ brands in 33+ industries, winning 1200+ awards and 30+ industry titles – including Cannes Grand Prix and D&AD 3rd Independent Network.

