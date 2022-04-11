SANDEEP TIKU TO JOIN DAZN GROUP AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

- Underscoring its commitment to world-class technology, DAZN has recruited Sandeep Tiku to drive innovation and lead the next phase of platform development

- Sandeep is internationally recognised as a world-class technologist and innovator

LONDON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN Group, the global sports entertainment company, today announces that Sandeep Tiku will be joining the company as Chief Technology Officer.

Sandeep will lead DAZN's global technology and product teams to drive the next phase of development for its core sports streaming media platform as it integrates new experiences to become an interactive sports entertainment ecosystem and expands into new markets.

Having spent over 20 years designing and developing transformational technology and complex platforms for B2C digital products, Sandeep is recognised as a global technology leader and respected innovator.

Sandeep's impeccable track record in building complex technology, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centric approach, will be invaluable to DAZN.

His appointment follows the launch of DAZN X, the company's innovation lab, and underscores DAZN's ongoing investment in world-class technology and commitment to an exceptional fan experience as it integrates richer and more interactive content for fans to enjoy alongside live sports.

Sandeep joins from Entain, a FTSE 100 global gaming and entertainment company, where he was most recently Chief Operating Officer, and oversaw the technology and operations that supports a portfolio of brands in over 30 markets. During his eight years at Entain, Sandeep was instrumental in developing their industry-leading global platform to be robust and scalable.

CEO of DAZN Group Shay Segev said, "Having worked alongside Sandeep for many years at Entain, I know that he is an exceptional and visionary technologist and the right person to lead DAZN's technology teams. He will be invaluable as we expand our offering with even more ways to entertain and engage sports fans and forge ahead with transforming the global sports market."

Sandeep Tiku said, "To join a company like DAZN that has boundless ambitions and puts the customer at the heart of everything it does, is fantastic. With their vision and my tech experience, the potential is phenomenal. I look forward to working with Shay and the global technology teams to grow DAZN's platform as a true destination for sports fans across the world."

