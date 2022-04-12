Autoliv launches multi-year commitment to support the UN Road Safety Fund

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK and Usa, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, is supporting the United Nations Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) to strengthen insights into road safety challenges, contribute to safer mobility and help deliver Autoliv's goal of saving 100,000 lives a year.

By exchanging valuable insights, knowledge, and data, Autoliv and UNRSF will actively support the Global Plan for the Second Decade of Action 2021-2030, which seeks to prevent at least 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030.

Road traffic crashes claim 1.35 million lives every year and are the leading cause of death among children and young adults. More than 90 per cent of road traffic fatalities take place in developing countries. Autoliv's support of UNRSF is an important step to further democratize road safety and increase awareness and availability of life-saving products where it is most needed.

Shaping the future of mobility in a safer and more sustainable way

Autoliv's vision of Saving More Lives directly supports UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number three, which aspires to ensure good health and well-being for all, with one of its targets focused on halving global deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes.

"Cross-sector collaboration is key if the world is to advance its positions on the Sustainable Development Goals. Supporting the UNRSF is a way for Autoliv to share our expertise while gaining additional insights into the main road safety challenges facing the world today. Through our core business of life-saving products, we have an important role to play. Saving More Lives is an integral part of our sustainability agenda, and our aim is to save 100,000 lives a year", says Mikael Bratt, CEO and President, Autoliv.

Cross-sector collaborations required to reach global sustainability goals

"As a member of the multi-stakeholder UNRSF Platforms of Engagement, Autoliv directly supports UNRSF thinking on high-impact road safety projects. With its financial contribution, Autoliv is also directly supporting UNRSF project operations in low- and middle-income countries. It is this type of multi-pronged engagement from the private sector which will leapfrog the global community towards achieving the SDGs on safe, sustainable and inclusive mobility for all" says Nneka Henry, Head of the UNRSF Secretariat.

Autoliv's commitment to support the UNRSF will directly result in road safety interventions in low- and middle-income countries ranging from better vehicle standards and road infrastructure design to effective systems to improve road user behavior and emergency post-crash response.

Inquiries:

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

