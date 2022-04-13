CUTWATER SPIRITS SCORES TOP HONORS AT SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION 2022

Double Gold and Gold Awarded Across Several Spirit Categories

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based distillery, Cutwater Spirits, is proud to announce exciting new wins from the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). This week, Cutwater brought home top honors for five of its bottled spirits including a Double Gold for Cutwater Mezcal Joven and Gold medals for Cutwater Tequila Blanco, Cutwater Tequila Reposado, Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum, and Devils Share American Whiskey. SFWSC is the oldest, largest and one of the most respected competitions of its kind, and this year, Cutwater earned 36 total awards across the brand's portfolio of bottled spirits and canned cocktails.

Cutwater Spirits (PRNewswire)

The Competition judging panels consist of some of the industry's most esteemed and renowned industry experts, including Anthony Dias Blue (Tasting Panel) and Jeffrey Morgenthaler (Clyde Common). The 2022 competition was the largest ever with 5,000 spirits from more than 40 countries entered.

To date, Cutwater Spirits has earned over 1950 awards across its portfolio, reflecting Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney's passion and unwavering commitment to quality and innovation.

"It is a truly important honor to be recognized by this esteemed competition," comments Cherney. "These awards speak to the entire team's dedication to making world-class spirits and canned cocktails."

Cutwater will continue to release new, bar-quality canned cocktails and spirits. Follow Cutwater Spirits on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest.

About Cutwater Spirits: Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirit category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 195o awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 50 states. Learn more at www.CutwaterSpirits.com or follow @cutwatersprits on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

CUTWATER SPIRITS CELEBRATES OVER 1,000 AWARDS (PRNewsfoto/Cutwater Spirits) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cutwater Spirits