Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC Forms Labor & Employment Practice Group

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC is pleased to announce the formation of its Labor & Employment Practice Group led by David B. Feldman, Esq. This Labor & Employment Practice Group allows the firm to better serve its clients' employment needs cross-departmentally.

The firm's Labor & Employment Practice Group protects the rights and interests of employers in every phase and aspect of the employment relationship. FRB recognizes that the quality of legal representation and advocacy reflects not only on the client but on the client's brand and reputation within its industry and community.

FRB's Labor & Employment Practice Group advises and represents clients on matters related to:

Agency Audits, Investigations, and Hearings

Class and Collective Actions

Employment Law

Executive Compensation & Agreements

Fair Employment Practices

Hiring, Firing, and Reductions-in-Force

Litigation, Trials, and Appeals

Traditional Labor/Management Relations

Training

Wage and Hour

Worker Classification

Workplace Policies, Procedures, Postings, and Handbooks

David B. Feldman joins the firm to chair and lead the new practice group. David's labor & employment practice regularly counsels and, where necessary, defends employers before federal and state courts and administrative agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.

"We are thrilled to have David join our firm and create our labor and employment practice," FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said. "With such an esteemed practitioner at the helm of the department, we will continue to achieve extraordinary client outcomes."

In 2010, David was elected President of the New York City Chapter of the Labor and Employment Relations Association. Further, he received the Samuel M. Kaynard Award for Excellence in the Fields of Labor & Employment Law in 2012.

FRB is a full-service business law firm that combines the deep knowledge and understanding of attorneys who proudly advise clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters.

FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve their goals.

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC website: https://frblaw.com/

SOURCE Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC