Reali's Broker of Record wins Broker of the Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reali, the real estate and fintech platform transforming home buying and selling, today announced that its Broker of Record, Spencer Lugash, has won Broker of the Year in San Diego at the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) awards.

SDAR is one of the largest realtor associations in California and the United States, with 20,000 members. The Broker of the Year award is based on subjective criteria, including a broker's reputation, community service, and philosophy on training and managing agents.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized by the San Diego real estate community for my decades of work in the industry. I will continue to strive to raise the level of education and professionalism of the agents who work under my license and the real estate industry in general," said Spencer Lugash, Broker of Record at Reali.

Lugash is a real estate industry veteran with 25 years of experience as a real estate broker and attorney. He has successfully founded and sold two real estate companies in San Diego – Big Block Realty and TXR Homes – and serves on several boards, including the San Diego Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, and the Levitt & Quinn Family Law Center. Spencer also serves as a real estate coach to thousands of California real estate agents and brokers in areas such as compliance, risk management, operations, and contract and disclosure training. At Reali, Lugash is responsible for the training, development, and performance of the team of real estate agents while providing superior customer service.

"We are thrilled to have Spencer recognized as Broker of the Year. His track record and expertise in the real estate industry will boost our expansion strategy in the San Diego market and beyond," said Tyler Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of Reali. "Spencer's experience as not just a broker and lawyer but a mentor is helping our agents thrive."

Reali is strategically expanding into new markets nationally and increasing the accessibility of Reali Buy Before You Sell and Reali Cash Offer, innovative financial solutions to fit today's home buyers and sellers' unique needs. Lugash is a critical player in helping grow this strategy.

