ANNUAL REPORT AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021 NEW WAVE GROUP AB

Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

New Wave Group AB today published the Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021 on www.nwg.se.

The printed version of the Annual Report and Sustainability Report can be ordered by email info@nwg.se.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO 
Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 31–712 89 01
E-mail: torsten.jansson@nwg.se

CFO 
Lars Jönsson
Phone: +46 31–712 89 12
E-mail: lars.jonsson@nwg.se
 
This information is information that New Wave Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 9:00 a.m. CET on 14 April 2022.

If you want to sign up for, or unregister from, future messages from New Wave Group, please send an email to info@nwg.se.

