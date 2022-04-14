PYA Adds Nashville-Based Crux Strategies as Affiliate Brand

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA, a leading certified public accounting and professional services firm, has announced it has purchased ownership in Crux Strategies, welcoming it to the PYA Enterprise, where it will join affiliate firms Realty Trust Group, PYA Waltman Capital, and Intuitive MB.

Crux, a full-service business advisory and consulting firm, was founded in 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. The firm leverages business intelligence, issues management, and data collection to inform business strategies for its clients nationwide. Crux works in corporate strategy, healthcare compliance, government relations, and more. Crux founder, C. Timothy Gary, is an experienced attorney and business executive with expertise in healthcare and governmental relations. Gary and Senior Vice President of Government Relations, Matt King, will retain ownership as well.

"Tim's legal knowledge in the healthcare industry and Crux's work in data and business intelligence will greatly benefit our clients," said PYA's Managing Principal of Consulting Services David McMillan.

"Joining PYA will allow Crux an opportunity to expand our capabilities–using data and business intelligence tools to provide strategic insight to our clients," Gary said. "We look forward to joining the PYA Enterprise and working together to help our clients succeed."

About PYA

For more than 35 years, PYA, a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization.

PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. PYA was named one of America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms of 2022 in the Forbes annual list. PYA consistently is ranked among the Top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare. PYA is also ranked by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the Top 100 largest accounting firms in the U.S. Additionally, PYA has been consistently voted a "Top Workplace." PYA's affiliated companies offer clients world-class data analytics; professional real estate development and advisory resources for healthcare providers; and wealth management and retirement plan administration.

PYA is an independently owned consulting and accounting firm and is a member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network.

PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Helena, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit pyapc.com.

About Crux Strategies

Crux Strategies is a national firm specializing in corporate strategy, healthcare compliance, business analytics, and government relations. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Crux helps organizations navigate to avoid crises, improve revenue and operations, influence legislative change, and resolve disputes.

The company was founded in 2015 in conjunction with an Am Law 200 law firm. A true strategy company, Crux's client's successes are derived by leveraging data, business analytics, and national healthcare contacts with the experience of the Crux team.

Crux clients include all types of healthcare practitioners and all sizes of practice groups, healthcare facilities, private equity, and financial institutions. The Crux team believes strategy without data is just an opinion.

View original content:

SOURCE PYA